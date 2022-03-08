May I have a word: Considering the owl and the pussycat’s favorite utensil

Apparently, I arrived late to the runcible party: The word is already widely used ( Google Scholar has over a thousand hits for it), and ye sent me IRL examples. Author Edith Maxwell wrote, “I wanted to let you know about the Runcible Spoon cafe in Bloomington, Indiana.” Robert Mittell, of Portland, Maine, sent me this, from Wikipedia: “In Thomas Pynchon ’s 1973 ‘ Gravity’s Rainbow ,’ an exhibition fight with runcible spoons is held.” A runcible , noun, in the work of the English science fiction writer Neal Asher , is “an interstellar transporter similar to the ‘Star Trek’ transporters but able to move items across interstellar distances,” Steven Janvrin, of Hampton, N.H., informed me.

Last time , instead of giving you a definition in need of a word, I gave you a word in need of a definition: runcible , a nonsensical trisyllable generally attributed to the writer and artist Edward Lear.

Lear himself muddied the waters of runcible’s meaning, using it variously in his poems to conjure a “runcible cat,” “runcible goose,” “runcible hat,” “runcible wall,” and “the Rural Runcible Raven.” “Runcible means whatever Mr. Lear wants it to mean,” a 1975 article in this newspaper stated, according to reader Martha E. Stone, of Providence, R.I., who went spelunking in our online archives.

The sheer variety of purposes to which the word has been put, however, argues in favor of seeking and settling on one core meaning. Many inventive readers took their cue from spoon.

Rosie Rosenzweig’s runcible spoon would be “forked.” Elaine Walker, of Malden, wanted hers to be “sentient.” Ann Bacon, of Beverly, envisioned “a flat spoon like the old wooden ice cream spoons.” Scott Wolf, of Newton, wanted a spoon “of a round (non-oval) shape” and explained, “If you are eating ground beef (mince) or slices of small fruit like quince, you want more diameters. Ovals just don’t work well.”

Nancy Knoblock Hunton, of Acton, wrote: “The word runcible makes me think of runt and crucible. So I think a runcible spoon should be small and made of porcelain, a material that can be heated to very high temperatures.” Evelyn Carver, of Middleboro, pictured it as “a highly decorated eating utensil, usually of silver, with a broad bowl and three tines. It is usually reserved for fancy occasions, often in a courtship or for anniversaries.”

David Young, of Falmouth, pointed me toward the illustrations in Wikipedia’s “Runcible” entry, which include a drawing by Lear, that irrepressible madcap, depicting “the dolomphious duck’s use of a runcible spoon” and a photo of a six-tined spork said to be a sterling silver runcible spoon manufactured in London in 1817. (The entry also presents evidence that Lear may not have coined the word after all and gives about two dozen examples of its use in popular culture: Arthur C. Clarke! Paul McCartney! Lemony Snicket! Evelyn Waugh!)

Heather Josselyn-Cranson, of Sudbury, wrote: “As those of us who cohabitate with cats know, cats do not have opposable thumbs. Runcible clearly therefore must be an adjective that describes things which can be operated without opposable thumbs.” Beth Logan, of Chelmsford, defined runcible as “having a shape which can be held by a cat.”

Michael Floquet, of Amherst, said runcible should mean “articulated, telescopic, and malleable, so it can be shape-shifted to suit the appendages and mouth of any animal.”

And Karen Dauer, of Franklin, wrote: “I always pictured a sort of dented, hand-pounded spoon like a metalsmith would have made. As animals, the owl and the pussycat didn’t have silverware. They found it, and it was valued. Who knows how they got the boat.”

Geoff Patton, of Ashland, thought the situation through as follows: “The Owl and the Pussycat were romantic partners, and romantic partners are prone to share everything. Since Lear suggests that the owl and the pussycat ate their meal with ‘a spoon’ (singular), their spoon must have been designed to accommodate two users at once. I say Lear was telling us their one spoon had a bowl at each end and they could each take a bite of mince at the same time!”

I received un-spoon-related definitions too. Gary Roberts, of St Johnsbury, Vt., wrote: “I would define runcible as something that is usable but just barely. Something that is on its last legs.” Similarly, Lita Nelsen, of Winchester, defined it as “‘old, worn down.’ The kind of thing you’d find lying under a rock on the beach or at the edge of a parking lot.”

Joe Dragon, an English teacher at South Hadley High School, asked his Honors English 12 class for their ideas. “They came up with 10 or 12 words to define runcible and then voted on their two favorites,” he wrote. “They decided that runcible, in the poem’s context, means either makeshift, as considered ‘less than ideal’ or ‘innovative’; or malleable, as considered ‘changeable,’ ‘workable,’ or ‘flexible.’”

And Edith Maxwell voted for “keeping the delightful definition of runcible — having a mishmash of uses — that fits so well with the poem.”

Perhaps runcible has turned out to be too . . . runcible to have one core meaning. I’m awarding Joe Dragon’s class and Edith Maxwell bragging rights.

On to the next challenge. A recent episode of the TV series “This Is Us” got Paul Nagai, of Eugene, Ore., musing about a specific kind of visualization: “Last week Beth told her struggling ballerina to imagine a string rising to the ceiling above from the top of her head centering her pirouettes. My fencing master taught me to begin all simple attacks with an imaginary tug on the tip of my blade from a string anchored behind my opponent. Is there a name for physical metaphors like these?”

If there isn’t, let’s coin one. Send your ideas to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, March 18, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.