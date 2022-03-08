Arlington boys’ hockey shakes off Malden Catholic, advances to Division 1 quarterfinals

ARLINGTON — Brendan Hirsch scored two goals and Jake Davies made 36 saves to lead No. 6 Arlington to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Malden Catholic in a Division 1 Round of 16 game Tuesday night at Ed Burns Arena.

The Spy Ponders (18-4-2) now have a date with No. 3 Hingham in the quarterfinals after the Harbormen knocked off Franklin. Malden Catholic’s season ends at 12-10.

“We had a down year [last year] because we’re Arlington. Right now, we’re 18-4-2 and lead the state in plus-minus. We were just immature in the beginning of the year and didn’t get it until Winchester came in and beat us,” said Arlington coach John Messuri of his team’s turnaround. “We’re playing better now.”