Arlington boys’ hockey shakes off Malden Catholic, advances to Division 1 quarterfinals

ARLINGTON — Brendan Hirsch scored two goals and Jake Davies made 36 saves to lead No. 6 Arlington to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Malden Catholic in a Division 1 Round of 16 game Tuesday night at Ed Burns Arena.
The Spy Ponders (18-4-2) now have a date with No. 3 Hingham in the quarterfinals after the Harbormen knocked off Franklin. Malden Catholic’s season ends at 12-10.
“We had a down year [last year] because we’re Arlington. Right now, we’re 18-4-2 and lead the state in plus-minus. We were just immature in the beginning of the year and didn’t get it until Winchester came in and beat us,” said Arlington coach John Messuri of his team’s turnaround. “We’re playing better now.”
Hirsch buried a loose puck 4:33 in, but Malden Catholic got a power play goal from Robert Ghergurvoich in the final two minutes to make it 1-1 after one. Brendan Zinck (33 saves) was the only reason Arlington didn’t score two or three more in the frame.
Hirsch put home a rebound with 6:34 left in the second to make it 2-1. Less than two minutes later, Mike Dunning let an absolute rocket go from the point that whistled into the top left corner with the Spy Ponders on the power play, making it 3-1.
A fluttering shot from the point off the stick of Malden Catholic’s Nick Evans with 1:41 left in the second cut it to 3-2. The Spy Ponders made it 4-2 with 13:04 left in the game when Hirsch hit Drew Fecteau with a phenomenal breakout pass, Fecteau carried over the blue line and fed it in front for Jake Russell, who tapped it home.
From there, Davies stood tall and the Spy Ponders stand just two wins away from heading back to a state championship game.
