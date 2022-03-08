BC men’s basketball opens ACC Tournament with runaway win over Pittsburgh

NEW YORK — James Karnik scored 13 points, DeMarr Langford added 12 points, and 13th-seeded Boston College used a 25-3 run to beat No. 12 seed Pittsburgh 66-46 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament.

Boston College (12-19) won its first conference tournament game since 2018 to advance to play ACC player of the year Alondes Williams and No. 5 seed Wake Forest in the second round on Wednesday. The Eagles lost at Wake Forest, 87-57, on Jan. 24.

This one was over early in the second half. Pittsburgh went without a field goal for 11-plus minutes as Boston College extended its lead to 46-25.