As expected, Patriots do not use franchise tag on cornerback J.C. Jackson

Tagging Jackson would have cost New England just north of $17 million for one season.

As expected, the Patriots declined to apply the franchise tag on any of their impending free agents by Tuesday’s deadline — cornerback J.C. Jackson was the most likely candidate — as the club continues to formulate its offseason plan.

Unless the sides can reach an agreement on a new contract by the time free agency begins (that’s Monday unofficially and March 16 officially), then Jackson will hit the open market as one of the most coveted corners.

League-wide just eight players were tagged: tight ends David Njoku (Browns), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), and Mike Gesicki (Dolphins); wide receivers Davante Adams (Packers) and Chris Godwin (Buccaneers); offensive tackles Orlando Brown (Chiefs) and Cam Robinson (Jaguars); and safety Jessie Bates (Bengals).

Jackson has been a takeaway machine since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2018. In 67 games (playoffs included), he has 25 interceptions. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he snagged eight interceptions — including his first career pick-6 — and a league-high 23 passes defensed.

The 26-year-old Jackson, who has 56 career passes defensed, is tied with Everson Walls and Lester Hayes for the most interceptions in a player’s first four seasons in the NFL. Jackson is one of the top deep-ball coverage corners in the league.

Bill Belichick has often complimented Jackson on his ball skills, anticipation, and steady improvement.

“I think each year J.C. gets a little bit more aware. A little better understanding of how to use his help, and you know, when to be aggressive and use his help and when not to,” the Patriots coach said last September. “When he doesn’t have any [help], he has to play things a little more honest, but you know, take advantage of the keys and the defense and the leverage that we have to get closer to the receiver. His run force has improved. His tackling has improved, and there’s still things for him to work on, but he’s consistently gotten better over each of the four years.”

Jackson said last November that he “would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.” He also told NBC Sports Boston last month, “I guess [the Patriots] feel like they don’t need me. I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

The Patriots have used the franchise tag 10 times during Belichick’s tenure, most recently on left guard Joe Thuney in 2020, but the decision to not use it on Jackson may have been easy considering the financial ramifications.

As for the chances of Jackson inking a long-term pact to stay in Foxborough, those would seem remote if, as NFL Media reported during last week’s Scouting Combine, Jackson desires a contract worth around $20 million annually.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is in the middle of a five-year, $105 million contract, has the league’s highest annual average ($21 million) at the position. Other top earners include the Bills’ Tre’Davious White (four years, $70 million) and the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore (five years, $97.6 million).

The Patriots have approximately $9.5 million in salary-cap space, though releases and restructures are likely in the coming days. The salary cap for 2022 is $208.2 million and teams must be at or under that number by March 16, the start of the league year.

If Jackson departs, cornerback immediately becomes a priority position for the Patriots in free agency and the draft.

The Patriots have five cornerbacks on the roster, though only Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones have significant experience. Both project as 2022 starters, with Mills on the perimeter and Jones in the slot.

Beyond that, the club has Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade under contract.

Williams, who will be entering his fourth season, has yet to show he can be a consistent contributor at corner or safety. His contributions on special teams also have been minimal.

Bryant, heading into year three, has shown flashes at corner and safety, the latter of which may be his best position.

Wade could be the wild card. The rookie was acquired just before last season after being caught in a numbers game in Baltimore. Though he saw minimal action in 2021, he benefited from being in the system and could be poised for a big jump this coming season.

Wade has desirable size and length (6 feet 1 inch, 191 pounds) and played in the slot and boundary corner during his three years at Ohio State, where he played a mix of man and zone coverage — something that is key to excelling in New England’s multiple looks.

Jim McBride