Former Boston College star Harold Landry III agrees to extension with Titans

NASHVILLE — The Titans finally have a strong pass rush they’re going to keep together.

The Titans agreed to terms Tuesday night on an extension for Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III hours after declining to use the franchise tag, according to person who spoke to the Associated Press on terms of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. The deal keeps him off the free-agent market after he posted a career-high 12 sacks to rank 10th in the NFL and earn his first Pro Bowl nod.