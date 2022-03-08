Here’s how the Patriots can free up some salary-cap space

1. If the Patriots cut wide receiver N’Keal Harry, they will open $1.2 million against the cap. Those savings will drop to $433,073 once Harry is replaced in the “top 51.”

The move freed up $4.1 million, which brings New England’s cap space to about $9.5 million. That amount can still increase before free agency begins at 4 p.m. on March 16. Let’s take a look at some of the potential avenues, with help from salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

The Patriots are creating salary-cap room in the week leading up to the new league year, releasing linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday.

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, only the 51 players with the biggest cap hits count toward the cap through preseason. So, if a player from the top 51 is removed from the 90-man roster, the player with the 52nd-biggest hit takes his place. That player, in this instance, is linebacker Cameron McGrone, whose 2022 cap hit is $765,038.

If the Patriots trade Harry solely for draft pick compensation, they will open $1.87 million in cap space, but that number dips to $1.1 million once Harry is replaced in the top 51.

Harry’s agent publicly requested a trade last July, but Harry stayed put for another year, posting an underwhelming stat line of 12 receptions on 22 targets for 184 yards in 12 games. He contributed as a blocker, earning praise from his coaches and teammates.

Harry, drafted in the first round in 2019, has one year remaining on his rookie contract. The Patriots have until May 2 to decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option, although that seems extremely unlikely.

In this exercise, for the purpose of clarity, the following numbers will reflect the player getting replaced in the top 51 by McGrone.

2. If the Patriots cut wide receiver Nelson Agholor, they will save $4.12 million against the cap. That transaction would include $10 million of dead money. If the Patriots trade Agholor in exchange for draft pick compensation, they will generate $9.12 million in cap space, with just $5 million of dead money.

Agholor, who turns 29 in May, signed a two-year, $26 million contract last March. His 2022 cap figure — $14.88 million — ranks third on the team, behind outside linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Hunter Henry.

In 15 games last season, Agholor caught 37 passes on 64 targets for 473 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Cutting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will do the Patriots no good financially because his $10.413 million salary is fully guaranteed. If the Patriots trade Wynn for draft pick compensation, they will save $9.65 million against the cap.

The Patriots picked up Wynn’s fifth-year option last May, keeping him in New England through the 2022 season. While he played in 16 games last season, the healthiest year of his career, his performance left much to be desired.

Wynn’s 2022 cap figure ranks fifth on the team.

4. If the Patriots cut defensive end Henry Anderson, they will save $1.91 million against the cap. Anderson, who turns 31 in August, signed a two-year deal in March 2020 but played only four games last season before going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

5. The Patriots can create considerable cap space via contract extensions. Candidates, according to Benzan, include Henry, cornerback Jonathan Jones, punter Jake Bailey, and nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Henry is under contract through 2023, while the other three are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the coming season.

Advertisement

With Henry, for example, Benzan suggests giving him a one-year extension through 2024. That would allow the Patriots to prorate his signing bonus over the remaining three years instead of two.

6. The Patriots could generate cap space by converting the base salary of some players into signing bonuses. By doing so with Judon, Benzan says, the Patriots could save $6.64 million against the cap. This would increase Judon’s cap hit in 2023 and ‘24.

