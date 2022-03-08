Here’s one way to score points with Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy: backcheck

However, coach Bruce Cassidy’s cinéma vérité tutorial won’t feature Pastrnak’s goal, but rather his dogged backcheck in overtime, the score locked at 4-4 after the Bruins surrendered Jakub Voracek’s equalizer with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

It also will include a vintage clip of David Pastrnak two nights before in Columbus, where the high-scoring Czech winger provided the shootout goal that rescued a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Wednesday morning video session, prior to the Bruins’ off-day workout, will include some of the late, dastardly boo-boos that saw the Bruins turn certain victory into a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings Monday night at the Garden.

Pastrnak initially appeared to be somewhere south of a Dayton braut truck ($5.99, chips and drink included) as the Blue Jackets roared down ice on a two-on-one break. Legs churning, the club’s No. 1 goal scorer bolted back through the neutral zone, eyes fixed on Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist, the nameplate on the back of his CBJ sweater all but flashing “Game Winning Goal.”

“You never know on a backcheck, right?” noted Cassidy. “That’s why we preach it a lot: reloads … all over the ice. It’s never too late to backcheck.”

In typical circumstances, it would not be Vladislav Gavrikov, a 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound defenseman, as the long-haul puck carrier in a two-on-one. But three-on-three OT makes for open ice, crazy bounces, and rare sights.

Gavrikov carried on the left. The speedy Nyquist, the ex-Maine Black Bear already with a goal that night, raced in with stick ready on the right.

And … here … came … the … pass. Like money in the bank. Only to have Pastrnak close the account, reaching in with his stick to disrupt Nyquist’s shot.

All of it not even a footnote in the night’s written play-by-play account on nhl.com. Another one of the little things, sometimes so consequential in a game of goals, assists, and big hits, gone unrecorded.

“You can tell what kind of condition [Pastrnak] is in,” said an appreciative Cassidy. “He plays a lot of minutes for us, and to be able to catch that play … Who knows? Could’ve been the difference in the game.”

On Monday morning, Cassidy sat at his office desk inside the Warrior workout facility in Brighton, happy to show a visitor the Pastrnak clip he had ready for Wednesday’s group viewing session. It was among the many superb backchecks, he noted, that helped turn a 12-day March haul into one of the club’s most successful road trips in 20-plus seasons.

“Backchecks,” he said. “That one was a key one for us.”

Confidence boost

Trent Frederic, though not tearing it up on a nightly basis, has shaped a better, more cohesive game of late. He picked up his fourth goal of the season for the 1-0 lead Monday night vs. Los Angeles, and he pitched in with three assists last week in Vegas.

None of that will thrust the 6-3 center/winger into the club’s top-six discussion, but he could be securing a permanent roster spot and, eventually, earn some steady work at his preferred center spot.

The latter will depend in part on whether Patrice Bergeron decides to call it a career after this season. For now, “Freddy” likely remains a left winger, while Bergeron (1), Erik Haula (2), Charlie Coyle (3), and Tomas Nosek (4) fill out the pivot order.

“I feel more confident with the puck, making plays,” said Frederic, lately a No. 3 left wing staple on a line with Craig Smith and Coyle. “Now the next step is putting it in the back of the net, obviously.”

Frederic, 24, was the No 29 pick in the 2016 draft and turned pro two years later after his sophomore season at Wisconsin. All back in the day when the Bruins pegged him with the likes of Ryan Donato, Anders Bjork, Zach Senyshyn, and Jake DeBrusk to be the future scoring core.

Only DeBrusk and Frederic remain factors, at least at the moment. And DeBrusk has a standing trade request that general manager Don Sweeney may or may not fulfill in the final days leading up to the March 21 trade deadline.

“I don’t know what has clicked, but I think it’s been my confidence,” said Frederic, now in his fifth pro season and still with only 15 NHL points. “I think my abilities haven’t changed. It’s just having the confidence to do it.”

The NHL has proven a greater challenge than Frederic expected when he was that bright-eyed Badger turning pro in the spring of 2018.

“When I left college, I probably would have thought I’d be playing like this [from the outset] — not however many years later now,” he said. “But it’s all about the process, doing it, and it’s been fun. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s fun.”

Home, then away

Next up for the Bruins before they begin another four-game road trip: the Blackhawks (Thursday) and Coyotes (Saturday), both of whom will be headed home when the playoffs begin. Dead last in the West, the Coyotes have been slightly better of late, 5-5-0 in their last 10. Chicago’s Les Miserable cast has gone 3-6-1 … Cassidy said following the loss to the Kings that he does not expect Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) to miss much time. An update to be provided after Wednesday’s skate. Jack Ahcan filled Grzelcyk’s roster spot vs. LA. “Didn’t move his feet early on, got himself in trouble against a good forechecking team,” said Cassidy, reviewing Ahcan’s night. “Once he got into the game, the rhythm of it, I thought he was better.” … Urho Vaakanainen could be a lineup option if Grzelcyk is not ready. Injured in mid-February, he skated with the club Monday but wore a red (noncontact) sweater.

Net plans

Look for Jeremy Swayman (15-7-3) to get the call in net vs. both the Blackhawks and Coyotes, which would mean he and Linus Ullmark would split next week’s back-to-back starts in Chicago and St. Paul. Prior to Monday night, Swayman started eight of the last 11 … Monday night was the 24th time this season (in 57 games) that the Bruins did not allow the opposition to play with a lead. Their record in those games: 22-0-2. The other OT loss, 2-1, came via the shootout at Madison Square Garden Feb. 15.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.