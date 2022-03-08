Hingham boys’ hockey lines up a revenge win over Franklin, advances to Division 1 quarterfinals

“It’s great to get contributions from the third and fourth lines, they’ve been playing well all year,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said after fourth-line winger Alex Barzowskas scored his third goal of the season to open scoring 3:05 into the first period. “Once they settle down and know what their role is, all the other things come naturally.”

However, the last team to knock off the third-seeded Harbormen was their opponent in Tuesday’s Round of 16 game in the Division 1 tournament: No. 19 seed Franklin. Thanks to a balanced attack featuring four goals from as many skaters, Hingham ensured there would be no repeat in a sound 4-1 victory over the Panthers at the Canton Ice House to advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals.

With a 12-0-1 mark in its last 13 games, the Hingham boys’ hockey team had been one of the hottest teams in the state long before the postseason.

Momentum shifted further for the Harbormen (20-3-1) with 5 seconds remaining in the opening frame, when leading scorer Aidan Brazel netted his 17th goal of the season on a swift deke from left to right across the crease.

“We had the last change, so we were able to throw the first line out there,” Messina said. “We got lucky in the transition, but Braz is best in tight so that worked well.”

Sean Garrity put home a Brazel rebound at 3:31 of the second for Hingham before Dom Lampasona finally got Franklin (14-9) on the board at 8:19.

That was the only time the Harbormen bent in front of goalie Luke Merian (25 saves). Billy Jacobus added insurance 8:08 into the third for Hingham, which will face Arlington in the Division 1 quarterfinals (Saturday, 5 p.m., Gallo Ice Arena).

Division 1 State

Austin Prep 6, Archbishop Williams 1 — Jacob Duval had a hat trick and Derek Dailey a pair of goals to spark the No. 5 seed Cougars (18-3-2) to the Round of 16 win over their rivals from the Catholic Central League at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. After a scoreless first period, Dailey and Duval each scored for a 2-0 lead after two periods before AP broke it open in the third. Nick Saunders also scored for Austin Prep.

Division 2 State

Norwood 3, Newburyport 2 — Junior Sean Dittmeier’s double-overtime winner lifted the No. 7 seed Mustangs (19-2-1) to the second-round victory at The Skating Club of Boston. Junior Kevin Broderick scored the first two goals for Norwood, which will face No. 2 seed Gloucester in the quarterfinals (Friday, 6 p.m., Dorothy Talbot Rink).

Broderick’s goal with 21.6 seconds left in regulation tied it for the Mustangs on a 6 on 4 power play with the goalie pulled.

Cam Tinkham had put No. 10 Newburyport (12-8-2) ahead when he picked off a pass and broke in for a shorthanded goal with 4.4 seconds left in the second. Zachary McHugh also scored on a power play in the first period.

Division 3 State

Danvers 5, North Quincy 1 — Trevor McNeill had two goals and two assists, and the No. 8 Falcons (11-7-4) prevailed in the Round of 16 game at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Connor Horn, Caleb White and Mike DeLisio added goals for Danvers, which will face top-seed Marlborough in the quarterfinals. John Lynch scored for the No. 25 Red Raiders (5-17).

Hanover 8, Dracut/Tyngsborough 0 — Eight players scored for the No. 3 Hawks (15-7-1), led by senior Robbie Hanna’s goal and three assists, in the Round of 16 win at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne. Max Dasilva and Mikey Munroe had a goal and assist for Hanover, which led 1-0 after one and 3-0 after two before breaking it open with five goals in the third.

Nashoba 6, North Reading 3 — Six players scored for the No. 7 seed Wolves (18-3), led by Kam Pierce, Ryan Ruggiero and Marcus DiBello with a goal and two assists apiece in the Round of 16 win at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Dean Rooney, Matthew Ryan and Duncan Gulino scored for the No. 10 Hornets (15-5-2).

Division 4 State

Norwell 4, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 3 — Griffin Vetrano looked like he was going to shoot, but instead the senior forward cut through the crease and tucked in the goal 1:52 into double overtime that sent the top-seeded Clippers (20-1) to the quarterfinals with the victory at The Bog.

“Tons of resiliency,” coach Jim Casagrande said. “The pressure these kids have put on themselves is immense. They never gave up.”

Junior forward Timmy Ward scored a goal and added a pair of assists, including on the winning goal, and sophomore forward Ronan Schipani also registered three points with a pair of goals and an assist.

Norwell racked up minor penalties and killed off six minutes of 5 on 3 in the second period. Freshman Quinn Devin withstood the pressure in goal to take the win.

“He played well, especially at the end when one shot wins it,” said Casagrande of Devin’s play.

Nantucket 2, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Riley Williams scored the overtime goal and the No. 11 Whalers (9-8-4) took down their island rivals in a Round of 16 game at Martha’s Vineyard Arena. Cosmo Tedeschi, who assisted on Williams’s winner, had the other goal for Nantucket in the second period after Finn Lewis gave the No. 6 Vineyarders (14-4-1) the lead earlier in the period.

Sandwich 5, Latin Academy 2 — Junior forward Colin McIver scored a pair of goals to lead the No. 4 Blue Knights (17-4-3) to the win at Gallo Arena. Senior defenseman Drew MacKinnon and sophomore forward Chris Cardillo each recorded a goal and an assist, with senior forward Caleb Richardson adding a tally. Junior Mitchell Norkevicius made 18 saves for the victory.

Stoneham 7, Hull/Cohasset 4 — Danny Storella scored five goals and the No. 3 Spartans (14-8) held on for the Round of 16 win at Stoneham Arena. Ryan McGuinness and Cam Shinnick added goals for Stoneham, which will take on Nantucket in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ hockey

Division 1 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Pope Francis 1 — Junior forward Lauren White celebrated her 17th birthday with a goal and primary assist to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal win for the third-seeded Cougars (15-5-4) at Rockland Ice Rink.

Her sister, freshman Sarah White, assisted on both goals and junior Maggie Donahue scored the other, as NDA struck twice in 25 seconds, on a 5-on-3 and then a 5-on-4 power play, to flip the game.

“All in all, we had so many chances,” coach John Findley said. “We [had more zone time by] 2 to 1. I tell them they need to get the puck to the net.”

Junior Lily Prendergast kept the margin for NDA, making 19 saves, including a pad stop that stunned the No. 14 Cardinals in the third period. Findley said she’s “probably the best goalie in the state.”

“She’s big, she maneuvers well, follows the puck tremendously,” he said. “She’s a hybrid goalie, she gives us a chance to win every game. That’s what you want in a goalie.”

