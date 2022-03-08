Hockey East men’s playoffs to get started with three single-elimination games

He would prove to be right, with the Eagles splitting their next two series against Northeastern and Boston University, then sweeping UMass on the final weekend of the season, opening the door for NU to win its first regular-season Hockey East title when the Huskies swept Merrimack.

“It’s going to break, and it’s going to turn, because that’s where our thought process is,” York said Feb. 14.

Even when his team was mired in an 0-10-2 stretch, Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York liked what he was seeing, commending his players for continuing to practice hard, and praising the leadership.

“We’re kind of hitting our peak right now,” York said. “We’re much more cohesive as a team. Everybody goes through injuries. Certainly we had our share of them. It kept us from really going forward through the year.”

The Eagles (14-17-5) were without Jack McBain for all of January and all but the final weekend in February. The senior forward had been injured, then joined Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics, while teammates Drew Helleson and Marc McLaughlin skated for Team USA. All three are back, but York saw a silver lining to their absence.

“We played a lot of players that would not have played much during the course of that January-February stretch we had, and now it’s benefiting them as we go down the stretch,” said York. “I think we’re getting hot at the right time.”

That will be tested when the eighth-seed Eagles open postseason play against New Hampshire (14-18-1) Wednesday night at Conte Forum in the first round of the Hockey East tournament. The Wildcats swept the season series in January, but dropped eight of their last 10 down the stretch to finish ninth.

The top five teams in Hockey East received byes, with teams 6-11 to play single-elimination games Wednesday and the three winners advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals. Northeastern, UMass, UMass Lowell, UConn, and BU got the byes.

Merrimack (18-14-1) saw its hopes of securing a bye dashed when NU scored the only goal of Saturday’s game with 9.6 seconds remaining in the season finale, dropping the Warriors to the sixth seed. They will host Maine (7-21-4) in their first home playoff game in five years. Merrimack took two out of three against the Black Bears during the season.

Coach Scott Borek was not ready to name a starter in net earlier this week, with both Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel having solid seasons for the Warriors.

“It’s going to be a really tough call,” said Borek. “Both of them deserve to play.”

Providence (21-13-2) enters the tournament as the seventh seed and will host Vermont (8-24-2). The Catamounts finished the season strong, posting victories over Northeastern and UConn in the final week. The Friars won all three games between the teams this season and ended the regular season with a three-game winning streak.

Sophomores Brett Berard (17-20—37) and Nick Poisson (10-25—35) lead the scoring for Providence.

Harvard faces RPI

Harvard (17-9-3) opens ECAC tournament play Friday by hosting RPI (17-21-3) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. The Crimson finished the regular season as the third seed to earn a bye for the first round. After dropping the opener to Dartmouth, the Engineers responded with a pair of wins to advance last weekend. Harvard and RPI split in the regular season, with the road team prevailing each time. Harvard closed the season series with a 5-1 win in Troy, N.Y., Feb. 26. Junior goalie Mitchell Gibson went 11-5-1 in conference play with a .927 save percentage and a 1.81 goals against average. Forward Alex Laferriere (14-13—27) and defenseman Henry Thrun (6-21—27) shared the scoring lead for the Crimson. Forward Matthew Coronato (13-12—25) was close behind and was named ECAC Rookie of the Month for February.

Bentley bounces back

After ending the season by going 0-9-2, Bentley (14-18-2) responded with a first-round sweep of Niagara to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey tournament and will open a best-of-three at top seed AIC (18-12-3) Friday. With “Disney on Ice” at the MassMutual Center this weekend, the series will be played at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. The teams split a pair of games in Springfield in November.

