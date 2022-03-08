John McVeigh’s final season as boys’ basketball coach at Brooks ended with a heavy heart

The Brooks boys’ varsity team took the floor with heavy hearts two days later, and fell, 67-59, at Dexter Southfield in the NEPSAC Class B Tournament. That Friday, the team and more than 200 students and members of the Brooks community traveled to Trinity Church in Copley Square for a celebration of life.

On Feb. 5, Brooks freshman Preston Settles, a 15-year-old from Newton, collapsed when his heart stopped during a junior varsity game. Settles was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, then eventually, Tufts Medical Center, where he died 22 days later on Feb. 27.

In his final season as the varsity coach of the boys’ basketball program at the Brooks School in North Andover, John McVeigh witnessed a tragedy, and saw his players band together one more time.

“In a small school like ours, the kids all know each other,” said McVeigh, who coached the boys’ basketball team for 19 years and served in a number of administrative roles at Brooks since 2003, most recently as the associate head of school.

“It’s the kind of program we want where kids travel together, where they’re on the court side by side, or play games back-to-back, so it really becomes a program in that sense.

“Whether you’re talking about the basketball teams or the school as a whole, kids lean on each other. Everybody is thinking about the [Settles] family, and doing whatever we can to support them. It’s such a tough thing for a community to go through, and I know how much Preston meant to students here.”

In July, McVeigh will take a new position as the head of school at the Holderness School in New Hampshire. He will be succeeded at Brooks by his 15-year-assistant, Kenya Jones, a Masconomet alumnus who is also the assistant director of admissions at Brooks.

The weekend after Settles’s memorial, the Brooks girls’ basketball team wore his No. 3 during warm-ups. The team went on to win the NEPSAC Class B championship with a thrilling 76-75 win over St. Luke’s on Sunday afternoon.

For McVeigh, it was a bittersweet sendoff after nearly two decades of working at the school.

“It was a lot for all the coaches and the kids,” McVeigh said. “We were all there when it happened. It was just an emotional week.

“I feel like I was the luckiest coach in the world. Brooks took a chance on me when I was a very inexperienced coach, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”