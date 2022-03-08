Major League Baseball gets one deal done— with Apple TV

Major League Baseball has locked out its players and canceled games while negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, but that hasn’t stopped it from finding new revenue streams.

MLB and Apple announced Tuesday they reached a deal that will bring two Friday night games to the Apple TV+ streaming service each week beginning this season. Apple said in a press release that the broadcasts, branded “Friday Night Baseball” and featuring live pregame and postgame shows, will be exclusive to Apple TV+.

That means they will not air concurrently on rights-holding regional sports networks and games involving the Red Sox will not be shown on NESN.