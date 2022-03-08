Major League Baseball negotiates into the night, battling owner-imposed Tuesday deadline to salvage 162-game season

Unlike in Jupiter, Fla., a week ago, when a marathon overnight negotiating session inflated false hope that a deal was nigh, few if any details were leaking out from this latest round of talks.

That’s where lawyers and economists from the players’ and owners’ negotiating teams spoke into the evening, trying to avert, again, cancellation of the early portion of the 2022 season.

NEW YORK — The eyes, ears and hopes of baseball fans were trained on midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

The sessions marked the second Tuesday in a row in which the players and owners, who have been trying to forge a new collective bargaining agreement for more than a year, were again battling an MLB-imposed deadline for a 162-game regular season or lopping off the schedule.

Last Tuesday, MLB announced games would be canceled and not made up when that deadline expired.

But when talks resumed here Monday, MLB backed off and said a 162-game schedule could be squeezed in after all — if a deal could be reached by Tuesday.

Those Monday talks in New York were held with minimal presence from the media, a sharp break from their Jupiter, Fla., mission in which every negotiating sortie at Roger Dean Stadium was chronicled by media observers over the course of nine days.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen media members were staked out in the lobby outside Major League Baseball Players Association headquarters, where in-person talks with MLB negotiators, followed by phone call and Zoom call talks, were being held.

Major League Baseball made a good-sized move in the players’ direction Monday on the competitive balance tax (CBT), upping its first threshold offer from $220 to $228 million. That’s still $10 million shy of the players’ last known offer.

Still to be determined were recent movements on other key core economic issues, where the sides still have significant differences in dollar amounts to close, including minimum salaries and size of the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Left unknown for now is what conditions MLB attached to its full-season offer, which would include full pay and full service time for players, who say they will bargain for those two issues in any shortened season.

Each side has made proposals in this long process, which comes with contingencies. One insider at the talks likened the process of patching together an agreement like putting together a jigsaw puzzle — there are many pieces, many intricately shaped, all requiring exact placement before completion can be claimed.

Until further notice, the sides remained in agreement on a 12-team expanded playoffs format, although the owners want 14 teams.

It’s unclear when and how MLB would make up games, either by pushing back the start to the schedule by a couple of weeks or sooner than that, and squeezing in games on off-days or with doubleheaders.

The season was scheduled to begin March 31.

Last week’s talks included a marathon Monday night bargaining session in which the sides agreed to extend Monday’s deadline until Tuesday. As talks progressed, a sense of optimism grew, at least from the league’s perspective. Hopes were dashed, however, after the union downplayed progress and then rejected MLB’s “last and final” offer.

The prospect that sides couldn’t reach a deal before Tuesday’s deadline — Day 96 of the owner-imposed lockout — was real, although another extension into Wednesday was possible if the past offers any road map to these belabored talks.

No deal by a Tuesday, or Wednesday, deadline would worsen the already dismal public perception of the sport’s first labor stoppage in 26 years.

It would likely shorten the odds that the lockout would threaten to wipe out the entire 2022 season.

That prospect, said Yankees president Randy Levine in a radio interview on the Yankees’ YES Network Monday, is virtually incomprehensible.

“That’s a mind-boggling, horrid, horrid thought,” Levine said. “Shame on all of us if it ever gets to that.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.