MIAA schedules baseball finals for June 18, but site still a talking point

▪ Lowell athletic director Dave Lezinksi was introduced as the new statewide tournament director. After an abbreviated 2021 season, this spring will be the first full season under the new statewide tournament format.

With the spring season less the two weeks from starting, the MIAA baseball committee met virtually Tuesday morning. The committee was unable to vote on rule changes because of the lack of a quorum (11 voting members were necessary), but they did discuss a number of intriguing points for the upcoming season.

▪ The regular season cutoff date is Monday, May 30. The state tournament will start June 3 and the state finals are scheduled for June 18.

Advertisement

▪ Lezinksi has been in contact with Lowell’s LeLacheur Park as a host site for neutral state tournament games. The MIAA has reached out to Fenway Park about hosting games, but have not heard back from the Red Sox. The MLB lockout and a homestand from June 14 to June 22 may be challenging to make it work. Other venues mentioned as potential host sites were Worcester’s Polar Park, Holy Cross’s Fitton Field, Brockton’s Campanelli Stadium, and Boston College.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ Oxford coach Justin Richards mentioned the recent Fenway basketball situation to the committee, noting how he doesn’t want baseball teams to get punished by the policy as well, with teams dropping in the power ratings, and possible out of tournament qualification, because of the opponents’ low value due to forfeits.

▪ A rule change was discussed to reduce automatic suspension for ejection from two games to one to match most MIAA sports

▪ Haverhill athletic director Tom O’Brien ended the meeting with a brief mention of the Super 8 Tournament, saying the committee should not let the topic leave the table. The committee wants to continue a discussion about a possible return of the tournament, which was last held in 2019. The next meeting is scheduled for April.

Advertisement



