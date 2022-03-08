No. 1 BC High continues to soar, bounces Worcester North to advance to D1 quarterfinals

“Our schedule has been tough all year and the kids have stepped up and accepted the challenge,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “We knew Worcester North was a really good team and we knew we would have to have a real strong effort.”

Playing in front of a sold out crowd at McNeice Pavilion, the undefeated Eagles rolled to a 76-48 win Tuesday night in a Round of 16 matchup, setting up a quarterfinal date with Central Catholic.

There was no let down from top-ranked BC High in a showdown against a talented and upset-minded Worcester North team.

Senior guard Mike Loughnane paced the Eagles (22-0) with 33 points, including 22 in the first half. Mahari Guerrier finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Greg Cooper added 14 points.

Coming off an impressive win against Everett in the first round, North hung with the Eagles in the opening quarter before the matchup turned lopsided.

Loughnane got the crowd energized with a two-handed slam from the baseline. He then pulled up from five feet behind the arc and drained one of his four firstp-half triples.

Layups from Guerrier and Will Doyle (5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks) followed, helping BC High outscore North, 20-5, in the second quarter and pull away.

“It’s super fun when we go on those runs and go up and down,” said Mike Loughnane. “It gives us a lot of confidence.”

BC High stretched the lead to 25 points early in the third quarter and never let up.

Oscar Pizzaro led the No. 16 Polar Bears (19-3) with 20 points.