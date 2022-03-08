Previewing the remaining men’s college basketball conference tournaments

Here’s a look at this week’s tournaments:

If never fails to be fascinating.

The NCAA Tournament will begin in a week, but first we have the second week of conference tournaments, which no doubt will provide some unusual results that affect bids and seeding.

American Athletic

Thursday-Sunday (at Fort Worth)

Favorite: Houston. The Cougars lost leading scorer Marcus Sasser for the season, but it has hardly mattered.

Contenders: SMU, Memphis. Can Memphis overcome all the drama and early-season failures? Based on Sunday’s victory over Houston, the answer might be yes.

Possible bid stealer: Temple. The Owls improved rapidly as the season finished.

Prediction: Houston. Relentless defense and offensive rebounding separate the Cougars.

Atlantic 10

Wednesday-Sunday (at Washington)

Favorite: Davidson. Per usual, the Wildcats are well-coached, smart, and outstanding shooters.

Contenders: VCU, Dayton, Saint Bonaventure. Dayton is a fascinating, young, defensive-minded team that holds a victory over Kansas.

Possible bid stealer: Saint Louis. The Billikens have all the elements, but depth has betrayed them at times.

Prediction: VCU. The Rams, back to their high-pressure defensive tactics, have finished the season strongly.

ACC

Tuesday-Saturday (at Brooklyn)

Favorite: Duke. The Blue Devils have a great combination inside (Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams) and outside (Wendell Moore and A.J. Griffin).

Contenders: North Carolina, Notre Dame, Miami. Carolina may be disappointing overall but is still capable of ruining Coach K’s final tournament, just as it ruined his final home game.

Possible bid stealer: Virginia. The Cavaliers’ defensive style can still disrupt teams.

Prediction: Duke. A victory for coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final season would be sort of like the ending to “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Big 12

Wednesday-Saturday (at Kansas City, Mo.)

Favorite: Kansas. The Jayhawks don’t have their usual star power but have a deep roster with many options.

Contenders: Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas. Baylor was slowed by injuries but seems to have adjusted.

Possible bid stealer: Iowa State. It would take a tour de force by explosive guard Izaiah Brockington.

Prediction: Kansas. Top to bottom, this is the best conference in the country. The only problem is the top is Kansas and rarely does the bottom knock the Jayhawks off their pedestal.

Big East

Wednesday-Saturday (at New York)

Favorite: Providence. The Friars won their first-ever Big East regular-season title.

Contenders: Villanova, Connecticut. The Huskies will need coach Danny Hurley to not melt down about an insignificant foul call.

Possible bid stealer: Seton Hall. The Pirates are gritty and feisty and will have the support of the neutral fans.

Prediction: Villanova. The Wildcats finished second but beat Providence twice.

Big Sky

Wednesday-Saturday (at Boise, Idaho)

Favorite: Montana State. The Bobcats took charge in midseason with an 11-game winning streak.

Contenders: Southern Utah, Weber State. Weber is the tradition power but did not finish the season strongly.

Possible bid stealer: Montana. The Grizz just beat Montana State.

Prediction: Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds play up to the potential that made them the preseason pick to win this league.

Big Ten

Wednesday-Sunday (at Indianapolis)

Favorite: Wisconsin. Only because the Badgers won the regular season, but one could make a case for any of nine teams.

Contenders: Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State. The Boilermakers are a fantastic offensive team but need to be good on the defensive end to win.

Possible bid stealer: Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are as good as anyone at home; they just need to play that way on a neutral court.

Prediction: Illinois. Brutish big man Kofi Cockburn will dominate in the paint.

Big West

Tuesday-Saturday (at Henderson, Nev.)

Favorite: Long Beach State. The Beach has somehow overcome a slew of injuries and a 23-day COVID pause to get to the top of the standings, with the help of an 11-game winning streak.

Contenders: Fullerton State, Hawaii, Cal Irvine. Fullerton is led by 6-7 forward E.J. Anosike, who is at his third school (previously Sacred Heart and Tennessee).

Possible bid stealer: Cal Santa Barbara is the league’s traditional top team.

Projected winner: Santa Barbara. The Gauchos have had a down season but have strung together victories late in the season.

Conference USA

Tuesday-Saturday (at Frisco, Tex.)

Favorite: North Texas. The Mean Green play patiently and give up the fewest points in the country.

Contenders: UAB, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee. UAB guard Jelly Walker is highly entertaining and ready to shoot as soon as he crosses midcourt.

Possible bid stealer: UTEP. The Miners have a top guard in Souley Boum.

Projected winner: Middle Tennessee. After years of losing, the Blue Raiders have a team that plays fast-paced, unselfishly, and is committed defensively.

Ivy League

Saturday-Sunday (at Boston)

Favorite: Princeton. The Tigers are sparked by versatile forward Tosan Evbuomwan.

Contenders: Yale, Penn. Yale needs a good tournament by guard Azar Swain (who’s from Brockton).

Possible bid stealer: Cornell. The Ithacans have five players averaging between 8.5 and 10.3 ppg.

Prediction: Princeton. This is not your old-fashioned Tigers team; they’ll get up and down quickly, averaging 80 points per game.

MAAC

Tuesday-Saturday (at Atlantic City)

Favorite: Iona. It would be stunning if the Gaels lost; they have dominated all season.

Contenders: Saint Peter’s, Siena, Monmouth. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway has been endorsed by Rick Pitino to move up to UMass. He’s done a great job in Jersey City.

Possible bid stealer: Marist. The Foxes have a unique player in freshman guard Jao Ituka.

Prediction: Iona. Pitino has bigger goals for his Iona program than winning the MAAC tournament. He’s plotting to make the Gaels the Gonzaga of the East. That means he’s thinking about winning games in the NCAA Tournament.

Mid-American

Thursday-Saturday (at Cleveland)

Favorite: Toledo. It has been a season-long grind at the top of the standings, and the Rockets emerged victorious.

Contenders: Ohio, Kent State, Buffalo. The conference deserves two bids; these are three quality teams.

Possible bid stealer: Ball State. The upset of Toledo was memorable.

Prediction: Kent State. The Flashes finished with a 12-game winning streak and have gotten stellar play from point guard Sincere Carry.

MEAC

Wednesday-Saturday (at Norfolk, Va.)

Favorite: Norfolk State. The Spartans are a defensive-minded squad, ranking fifth in the nation in field goal defense.

Contenders: Howard, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State. Howard, coached by former Duke player Kenny Blakeney, is becoming a factor in the league.

Possible bid stealer: Coppin State. The Eagles have shown some late-season life, including a victory over Howard.

Norfolk State: Muscular, tough-minded guard Joe Bryant Jr. will make sure the Spartans get through.

Mountain West

Wednesday-Saturday (at Las Vegas)

Favorite: Boise State. The Broncos are powered by a pair of transfers, Emmanuel Akot (Arizona) and Marcus Shaver (Portland).

Contenders: Colorado State, Wyoming, San Diego State. Wyoming point guard Hunter Maldonado usually has the game in his hands.

Possible bid stealer: Fresno State. 6-10 center Orlando Robinson is one of the best players in the league.

Prediction: Colorado State. David Roddy, a basketball player who looks like a football player, finds unique ways to score.

Pacific 12

Wednesday-Saturday (at Las Vegas)

Favorite: Arizona. The towering frontcourt of Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko, and Oumar Ballo often dwarfs and intimidates opponents.

Contenders: UCLA, USC, Oregon. When UCLA has its full roster, the Bruins are capable of beating anyone.

Possible bid stealer: Arizona State. The Sun Devils won seven of their last eight.

Prediction: Arizona. The Wildcats also have outstanding perimeter players in Bennedict Mathurin and Kerr Kriisa.

SEC

Wednesday-Saturday (at Tampa, Fla.)

Favorite: Auburn. The Tigers have a high-flying offense and the best shot blocker in the country in Walker Kessler.

Contenders: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas. Arkansas has been playing the best, winning 14 of its last 15.

Possible bid stealer: Alabama. When the Tide decide to play defense and hit a few threes, they’re tough to beat.

Prediction: Kentucky. John Calipari has a team where all the pieces fit, plus center Oscar Tshiebwe is the National Player of the Year.

Southland

Wednesday-Saturday (at Katy, Texas)

Favorite: Nicholls State. The Colonels prepared for the league by playing a tough nonconference schedule, including games against Purdue, Wisconsin, Baylor, and TCU.

Contenders: New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana. Southeastern’s third-leading scorer is former UMass player Keon Clergeot.

Possible bid stealer: Northwestern State. The Demons actually played Gonzaga on consecutive days; that had to toughen them up.

Prediction: Nicholls State. In his fifth season, high-scoring guard Ty Gordon (21.1 ppg) is a veteran presence that will make a difference.

SWAC

Wednesday-Saturday (at Birmingham, Ala.)

Favorite: Alcorn State. The Braves were picked to finish seventh but closed with a rush, winning their final six games.

Contenders: Texas Southern, Southern. Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones uses 10 players, none of whom averages double figures.

Possible bid stealer: Jackson State. The Tigers played Alcorn tough recently, losing by a point.

Prediction: Southern. It had two nice road victories, at Tulane and Kent State.

WAC

Tuesday-Saturday (at Las Vegas)

Favorite: New Mexico State. The Aggies have dominated this league, but in their final season here, there is more competition than in recent years.

Contenders: Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Grand Canyon, Seattle. Austin finished the season on a roll, winning 10 in a row.

Possible bid stealer: Utah Valley. Big man Fardaws Aimaq averages 19.2 ppg and 13.9 rpg.

Prediction: New Mexico State. Its best player is Teddy Allen, who might be the most well-traveled player in the country, having been at West Virginia, Wichita State, Western Nebraska CC, and Nebraska.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan