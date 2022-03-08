Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders reveals he had two toes amputated after developing blood clots

Deion Sanders had the big toe and second toe on his left foot amputated because of blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State University head coach and former NFL great revealed the severity of his injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. Sanders was hospitalized for about a month in the middle of last season, which the Tigers finished at 11-2. He had a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve. His initial procedure was in September and he later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. He roamed the sideline for a game with the help of a push scooter. As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages. “They were talking about the amputation of toes,” said Sanders. “Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life.” The 54-year-old Hall of Famer underwent several surgeries. He developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, where his leg swelled up, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid.

Novak Djokovic was placed in the men’s draw for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., although it remains to be seen whether the second-ranked player will be allowed into the United States. Djokovic isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The US requires visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. Tournament officials have said everyone at Indian Wells, Calif., must be fully vaccinated to be on site. Djokovic’s name was on the entry list when the men’s draw was made, so the five-time tournament champion was included. “We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country,” tournament officials said in a statement. Djokovic last played at a tournament in Dubai last month. He was deported from Australia in January after his visa was canceled on the eve of the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova withdrew because of an elbow injury. The second-ranked woman in the world said she’s been bothered by the injury since the tournament in Qatar nearly two weeks ago. The 26-year-old is the defending champion at the French Open, which begins May 22.

GOLF

Woods to be introduced by daughter at Hall of Fame induction

Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Now it’s his daughter’s turn. Woods has chosen 14-year-old Sam to introduce him Wednesday night when he and three others are inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, the first time since 2013 the induction ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship. She is the older of his two children, born the day after his runner-up finish in the 2007 US Open at Oakmont. Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. They finished runner-up in December, drawing enormous publicity because it was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash. Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will introduce retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Another Hall of Fame member, Judy Rankin, will introduce three-time US Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning. Also being recognized posthumously is Marion Hollins, a US Women’s Amateur champion, Curtis Cup captain, and the first woman to develop golf courses.

SOCCER

Ukraine men’s World Cup qualifier postponed

Amid a shutdown of domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia, FIFA agreed to Ukraine’s request to postpone the men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying playoff in Scotland in two weeks’ time. FIFA also awarded Poland a bye through its playoff semifinal against Russia that was also scheduled on March 24. That decision will be tested by an urgent Russian appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a FIFA ban on its national teams. FIFA said it will reschedule the Scotland-Ukraine game in June. The delay became likely when the Ukraine Premier League shut down after the Russian military invasion on Feb. 24. Ukraine was to face Scotland in a single-game playoff semifinal in Glasgow. The winner was to play at Wales or Austria five days later for a ticket to Qatar. The Wales-Austria game will go ahead on March 24. The Russia-Poland playoff was part of a playoff bracket including Sweden and the Czech Republic. The other three federations have refused to play Russia … Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick in 11 minutes, giving Bayern Munich a 3-0 lead 23 minutes into the match as the hosts routed Salzberg, 7-1, to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Munich advanced on 8-2 aggregate. It was the quickest hat trick at the start of a Champions League match. In Tuesday’s other round of 16 game, Liverpool suffered its first home loss in just over year, 1-0 to Inter Milan on Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the 61st minute, but advanced on a 2-1 aggregate score.

MISCELLANY

Ron Stander, who fought heavyweight champ Joe Frazier, dies

Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, died. He was 77. Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their home outside Omaha. Stander was known as the “Bluffs Butcher,” a nod to both his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and his aggressive, brawling style. He was 38-21-3 in a professional career that ended in 1982. Stander first drew national notice with a fifth-round knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970, and was 23-1-1 when he fought Frazier. Stander also fought, and lost to, heavyweights Scott LeDoux, Ken Norton, and Gerrie Coetzee in the 1970s.

The Seattle Kraken signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Tuesday, locking up a young player who has emerged during the expansion team’s first season. McCann is Seattle’s leading scorer (21-12—33) despite missing eight games. He was slated to be a restricted free agent going after this season. McCann played for Vancouver, Florida, and Pittsburgh before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft … Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel will be out six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in Saturday’s win over the Senators … Lu Dort, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 2 scorer, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for a torn cartilage in his left shoulder. Reserves Ty Jerome (sports hernia) and Mike Muscala (right ankle) also had surgery on Tuesday.