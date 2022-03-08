Revolution look for a change of fortune in CONCACAF Champions League

Now, they are set for a quarterfinal matchup with UNAM Pumas in possible snowy conditions at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

And things haven’t gone well on the field, the Revolution going out in their opening series three times out of three.

FOXBOROUGH — The CONCACAF Champions League has provided challenges and some bizarre situations for the Revolution since they first qualified in 2003. The Revolution have played “home” games in the heat of Costa Rica (2003) and Bermuda (2006), and last month had an “away” game scheduled at Gillette Stadium, though it was canceled.

“For our team, this is certainly a challenge,” sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “We are not a team with a lot of experience with games at the international level.

“This will be a real challenge. Different style of opponent, different officiating, things that we’re not used to. So it will be interesting to see how our players are able to adjust and try to be successful.”

Of eight teams remaining in the tournament, three are from the United States (Revolution, New York City FC, Seattle Sounders), three from Mexico (Cruz Azul, Club Leon, Pumas), and one each from Canada (Montreal CF) and Guatemala (Comunicaciones). Return-leg games are set for next week, the Revolution playing Pumas in Mexico City Wednesday. The champion advances to the Club World Cup.

The Revolution hope to capitalize on artificial turf and climate.

“We want to be the first MLS team to win CONCACAF in its current format,” said Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez, who won the event as a member of Puebla in 2017. “And so it’s going to be chippy and the Mexican teams have always wanted [to win].

“It’s going to be exciting, and I’m really looking forward to playing. I think with the snow, the circumstances, it’s going to be for both teams.

“For us, can we have that mentality of just ‘So what? Who cares if this is happening, who cares if if it’s snowing, if it’s hailing or whatever?’ We still have to play the game. The other team has to go through it too.”

Arena won the 1998 version of the tournament coaching D.C. United — the first of two victorious US teams since the 1962 inaugural.

“The timing is poor for MLS clubs,” Arena said. “When we won it with D.C. United, we were playing the summer months, which was obviously to our advantage. This is not.”

Though CONCACAF history is not on the Revolution’s side, they have a positive record against Liga MX clubs, going 7-1-1 in the North American SuperLiga competition in 2008 and ‘10, all the matches played at Gillette. The Revolution won the 2008 Superliga and lost to Morelia in the 2010 final.

“I think snow and cold conditions, I would have to think, they are favorable for our team,” Arena said. “But having said that, this team is a good team, and good teams deal with difficult opponents, difficult conditions in the right way.

“We have to play well for the conditions to be a factor. It’s important. If we lose this game tomorrow, the probability of us advancing is going to be very slim. So, we need to go ahead and win the game.”

The Revolution resume MLS play against Real Salt Lake Saturday. After visiting Pumas, they will go directly to Charlotte FC for a league game March 17.

“We’re going to have to rotate our team in some manner, and we haven’t decided how we’re going to do that yet,” Arena said. “I think the best way to attack this is simply go one game at a time.

“So, we’ll play the game tomorrow night, Thursday and Friday we’ll assess our team and make a decision for Saturday, and that’ll be the case as we go to Mexico and then to Charlotte.

“There are concerns about our fitness. I think even doing this midseason would be really challenging. So, it’ll be interesting to see how we come out of these four games.

CONCACAF Champions League at a glance

What: The Revolution and UNAM Pumas play a home-and-away series in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League at Gillette Stadium Wednesday (8 p.m.) and at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City Wednesday, March 16 (11:15 p.m.).

At stake: The winner of the Champions League qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Teams: There were 16 teams in the original tournament field. Ten were from the North American zone, five from Central America, and one from the Caribbean.

Quarterfinal matchups: New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala); Seattle Sounders vs. Club Leon (Mexico); Revolution vs. UNAM Pumas (Mexico); Cruz Azul (Mexico) vs. CF Montreal.

Most championships: Club America (7), Cruz Azul (6), Monterrey, Pachuca (5).

Revolution history: 2003 — Lost to CD Alajuelense (5-3 aggregate); 2006 — lost to CD Alajuelense (1-0 aggregate); 2008 — lost to Joe Public FC (6-1 aggregate).

