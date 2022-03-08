Saint Joseph Prep boys’ basketball shuts down scoring sensation Jaeden Greenleaf, stops Cape Cod Academy

Junior Kendric Davila-Diaz led all scorers with 23 for the Phoenix, but it was sophomore Ethan Robertson who stole the show. The 6-foot-4-inch forward torched the Seahawks inside for 19 points and 8 rebounds, showing off his quick first step on drives all night long.

Not many teams have been able to slow down Cape Cod Academy’s Jaeden Greenleaf this year. But Saint Joseph’s Prep did just that Tuesday night, as the sixth-seeded Phoenix limited the senior’s impact and used a third-quarter surge and a blistering transition game to push past the No. 11 Seahawks, 71-55, in the Division 4 boys’ basketball Round of 16.

“He’s a matchup nightmare for any team at this level,” Saint Joseph Prep coach Kyle Callanan said of Robertson. “He’s just a beast.”

The Phoenix led by seven at the half, then flew out of the locker room to open the third quarter. They held Greenleaf scoreless in the frame and frustrated the Seahawks, allowing Ethan Robertson, Diaz, and sophomore Nate Robertson to bolt up the floor in transition. They pushed their lead to 15 after 30 minutes and never looked back.

Greenleaf ended the night with 17 points and finished his career with 2,329, the Cape’s all-time record for boys’ and girls’ basketball. He was held to just 10 through three quarters as the Phoenix kept a man locked on him every possession and frequently brought double teams to swarm Greenleaf outside the arc.

“We really focused all week on the defensive end,” Callanan said. “I knew [Greenleaf] was a 2,000-point scorer, we knew he’s a really good player, but it comes down to energy, and that’s the difference.”

Sophomore Kelvin Danforth led the Seahawks with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Phoenix will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 3 Burke and No. 14 Georgetown in the quarterfinals.

“It’s an awesome feeling, we’ve never had a playoff win up until this year,” Callanan said. “We’re very excited.”