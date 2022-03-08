Seahawks reportedly trade star QB Russell Wilson to Broncos, pending his approval

The Seahawks are trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, according to ESPN.

Wilson was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 2012. He started for the Seahawks as a rookie, and won rookie of the year.

He helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, a 43-8 thrashing of the Broncos at MetLife Stadium, and has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times.