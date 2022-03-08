fb-pixel Skip to main content
nfl

Seahawks reportedly trade star QB Russell Wilson to Broncos, pending his approval

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 8, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.Jim Davis

The Seahawks are trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, according to ESPN.

Wilson was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 2012. He started for the Seahawks as a rookie, and won rookie of the year.

He helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, a 43-8 thrashing of the Broncos at MetLife Stadium, and has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

The Seahawks will reportedly get defensive lineman Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, and multiple picks in return.

Denver started Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback for 14 games before Bridgewater went down with a concussion.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video