Seahawks reportedly trade star QB Russell Wilson to Broncos, pending his approval

The Seahawks are trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, according to ESPN.
Wilson was drafted by Seattle in the third round in 2012. He started for the Seahawks as a rookie, and won rookie of the year.
He helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, a 43-8 thrashing of the Broncos at MetLife Stadium, and has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times.
The Seahawks will reportedly get defensive lineman Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, and multiple picks in return.
Denver started Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback for 14 games before Bridgewater went down with a concussion.
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.