Sydney and Fay Gallery lead Canton girls’ basketball past Westwood in overtime thriller

The seventh-seeded Wolverines (15-7) had a decent look at the buzzer, but it clanged off the rim and Canton earned a date with No. 2 Medfield in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Kiara Cerruti added 19 points for the Bulldogs, who prevailed in a back-and-forth battle that lived up to the hype.

Sydney Gallery converted inside with 3 seconds left to send the game to OT, then Fay Gallery drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in the extra period to secure a thrilling victory for the 10th-seeded Bulldogs (16-6).

WESTWOOD — The Gallery sisters teamed up Tuesday to will Canton to a 52-49 overtime win over Westwood.

“Our seniors played out of their minds,” Canton coach Jim Choquette said. “They just didn’t want to end their careers.”

Fay Gallery found fellow 1,000-point scorer Cerruti, who dished it right back — Gallery lined up the shot and calmly drilled it like it was a shootaround in the backyard.

“It’s so surreal,” Gallery said. “This game could have gone either way. Knowing that one little thing could change the game, it was so scary being out there but so much fun.”

Long before the late drama, Westwood used a 14-0 run to build a 16-7 edge through one. Canton responded with a 17-2 flurry of its own to cut the deficit to 26-24 at the half, then junior Samya DaSilva (16 points) helped the Bulldogs claim a 43-40 edge through three.

Nicky Draeger (10 points), Katie Kissell (10 points), and Arianna Katzman (9 points) kept the Wolverines afloat, and Haley Jacobson (8 points) hit a big-time runner off the glass to give Westwood a 47-45 edge with 1:12 remaining in regulation, but the Bulldogs weren’t finished.

Sydney and Fay Gallery took care of the rest, as Canton found a way to advance. It was a tough end to a special season for Westwood.

“I’m just really proud of this group,” Westwood coach Katherine Clifford said. “We’re a team that won 15 games with a leading scorer scoring 7.4 points per game. You can’t do that unless you play together and play good defense. I’m really proud of our togetherness and effort all season.”

Division 1 State

Andover 60, Framingham 52 — Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom each tallied 20 points for the top-seeded Warriors (19-1) in the second-round home victory.

Bishop Feehan 51, Westford 42 — Lydia Mordarski (19 points) and Camryn Fauria (18 points) paced the No. 5 seeded Shamrocks (21-2) to a second-round win against the No. 12 Grey Ghosts.

Central Catholic 61, North Andover 43 — Sophomore standout Ashley Dinges racked up 39 points and 20 rebounds in the second-round victory for the No. 4 Raiders (17-4).

Franklin 60, Lincoln-Sudbury 23 — Senior Olivia Quinn (22 points) drained four 3-pointers to power the No. 6 Panthers to the convincing second-round win over No. 11 L-S. Quinn was one of three Panthers to score in double digits, along with junior Katie Peterson (14) and senior Brigit Earley (10). Peterson and Quinn combined for 18 first-quarter points as Franklin (22-1) jumped out to a 22-8 lead. L-S (15-6) got 7 points each from Abby Cushing and Evie Schwartz.

Newton North 46, Chelmsford 45 — Abigail Wright converted a layup at the buzzer as the No. 24 Tigers (12-11) stunned the No. 8 Lions (15-7) in Chelmsford.

Division 2 State

Dracut 59, Chicopee 52 — Junior guard Ashlee Talbot scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half to spark a second-round comeback win for the No. 6 Middies (21-3). Emma Felker scored 14 points and Cam Watkins added 12 points.

Medfield 62, Wakefield 33 — Kate Olenik (16 points) and Lillie Cumming (10 points) propelled the No. 2 Warriors (19-3) to a commanding second-round win at home.

Norwood 52, Amherst-Pelham 40 — Senior Ally Steeves was a powerhouse for the top-seeded Mustangs (22-0) in the matchup against No. 17 Amherst-Pelham. Steeves put up 18 points plus strong defense, and senior Megan Olbrys contributed with 14 in the Round of 16 win. “Ally had the best game in her career,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said. “I tell them pressure is a privilege. Being the number one seed, everyone is going to give us their best game and try to take us down. Amherst-Pelham gave us their best game tonight, and I’m really proud of my girls, they persevered.”

Oliver Ames 58, Foxborough 41 — Jasmyn Cooper put up 22 points and collected 16 rebounds, Caroline Peper netted 17 points and Kaydance Derba had 13 points and 6 assists to lead the No. 3 seed Tigers (19-3) past the No. 14 Warriors.

Walpole 54, Worcester South 40 — Freshman Izzy Adams led all scorers with 24 points, and junior Catie Hurley added 9 points and 16 rebounds to lead the No. 4 seed Timberwolves (18-4) to the second-round win. Walpole will face No. 5 seed Whitman-Hanson in the quarterfinals.

Whitman-Hanson 57, Newburyport 43 — Lauren Dunn (20 points), Abigail Martin (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals) and Megan Stone (9 points, 6 rebounds) led the No. 5 seed Panthers (20-2) to a second-round win against No. 12 Clippers. Caitlin Leahy contributed 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 69, Hudson 51 — Senior Olivia Found (22 points, 5 assists) led the scoring, while sophomore Cecilia Kay (17 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Nasha Arnold (11 points, 10 rebounds) contributed with double-doubles to push the No. 6 Crusaders (17-6) to the second-round win. Maria Orfanos (13 points, 3 steals) and Fenwick will face No. 3 seed Norwell in the quarterfinals.

Dover-Sherborn 63, Tantasqua 39 — Erica Hills put up a career-high 30 points to propel the fifth-seeded Raiders (15-7) to the second-round victory over No. 12 Tantasqua. Elliana Scalabrine (16 points) was also pivotal in the win.

East Bridgewater 55, Old Rochester 51 — Junior Phoebe Katilus had a double-double with 23 points and 17 rebounds, classmate Sophie Bradbury put up 16 points, and the No. 8 Vikings (24-2) came out winners in the Round of 16.

Rockland 63, Bishop Stang 42 — Julia Elie finished with 21 points to lead the No. 4 seed Bulldogs (19-3) to a Round of 16 win against the No. 13 Spartans.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.