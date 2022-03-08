TEs Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, and LT Cam Robinson all receive franchise tag

The NFL set the tag number for tight ends at $10.931 million for the season. Gesicki had made a total of $6.6 million in his first four seasons with the Dolphins, and it remains possible he and the team could still work out a longer-term extension between now and mid-July.

The Dolphins on Tuesday placed the franchise tag on Gesicki, ensuring that the tight end will be back for 2022 instead of hitting the free agent market.

Mike Gesicki is getting a big raise from the Dolphins. What remains unclear is if he’ll be getting a longer deal.

Also franchise-tagged Tuesday:

▪ The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets.

If Schultz signs it, the sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief.

▪ The Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year, guaranteeing him $16.6 million in 2022 and potentially divulging their plans for the No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft.

If Robinson signs the one-year tender, his salary would be fully guaranteed next season.

Bringing him back was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year and had plans to pair him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Little started the final two games of the 2021 season and played well, leading some to believe Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke would move on from Robinson.

Chargers extend WR Mike Williams’s contract

Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Chargers’ offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the franchise on Tuesday.

The extension, including $40 million guaranteed. Williams was the Chargers’ top free agent they were hoping to retain.

The seventh overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2017 is coming off a career season when he set personal highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146). He also had nine touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards per catch.

Jim Harbaugh says NFL door is closed

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the door is closed on his potential return to the NFL.

Harbaugh said he took a look at possibly coaching the Vikings — interviewing with them last month on signing day — to find out if he wanted to be back in the league after seven seasons with the Wolverines.

“Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be,” Harbaugh said during a news conference to discuss spring practice. “And really, a lot of gratitude for that.”

Salary cap grows to $208.2 million

The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million, a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years.

The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season.

Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million.