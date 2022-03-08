With game on the line, Corey Dolison delivers once again for Catholic Memorial basketball

“Corey’s the closer,” said a smiling CM coach Denis Tobin. “We’re calling him the closer. He knows how to close out games for us. He’s done it twice in a row now.”

Just four days after draining a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Attleboro in the Round of 32, the Catholic Memorial junior unveiled more ice water in his veins Tuesday night, knocking down a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds left in overtime as the 21st-seeded Knights upset No. 5 Franklin, 81-78, in the Division 1 Round of 16.

As the gymnasium pulsated with rabid energy around him, Dolison (13 points) made up for bricking the front end of a 1-and-1 late in regulation by calmly sinking two from the stripe to put CM up by three.

“I knew I had to knock them down,” said Dolison, one of six Knights to finish in double digits in scoring. “I missed the first one when I went to the line [earlier] so I knew I had to make up for it. I I closed it out and our team got the ‘W.’”

CM, which doesn’t start any seniors and was staring at a 5-12 record less than a month ago, solidified its spot as the Cinderella of the Division 1 tournament with its second upset of a higher-seeded team and fifth straight win overall.

“We’re just peaking at the right time,” said sophomore Peter Gellen, who led CM with 16 points.

Added Tobin: “We wouldn’t have won this a month ago. It’s amazing how far we’ve progressed over the last month. They’ve come together and they’ve gained a lot of confidence, which makes a huge difference.”

Early on, it appeared the Knights (10-12) would cruise into the state quarterfinals as they built a 19-point lead thanks to a hot-shooting second quarter (5 of 8 from deep). But Franklin — which used its length to dominate the boards all night, finishing with a 36-24 edge on the glass — rode a 22-8 run from late in the second quarter to midway through the third quarter to claw within five, highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers from senior Sean Vinson (22 points, 9 rebounds). CM answered with a spurt of its own, building a 12-point lead with six minutes to play.

The Panthers (21-4) had one last rally in them, sparked by seven quick points from sophomore Sean O’Leary (18 points, 6 boards) before sophomore Henry DiGiorgio (16 points, 3 steals) sent the gym into a frenzy when he drilled a 3-pointer to go ahead 68-66 with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. It was Franklin’s first lead since 4-2.

“We told them to expect a run,” Tobin said. “We hoped we’d respond and they wouldn’t catch us, but to their credit they’re a good team and they caught us.”

After a free throw from Franklin junior Ben Harvey (20 points, 10 rebounds) made it 69-66, CM sophomore Matthew St. Martin (13 points) drove for a layup, drawing the foul and connecting on the and-1 attempt to send the game to overtime tied at 69.

The Knights, who managed just nine points in the fourth quarter, put up 12 in the four-minute extra period, thanks to 3-pointers from Donilson and Gellen. CM will face No. 3 Springfield Central (20-2) in the quarterfinals.