Woburn girls’ basketball’s defense stays stingy, shuts down Brookline in Division 1

“The girls really bought into the game plan,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said. “They bought into making things difficult.”

The No. 7 Tanners clamped down at home against No. 10 Brookline, pulling away in the second half to win, 50-34, in the second-round matchup. The Warriors entered Tuesday averaging 58.3 points per game; they didn’t reach half that total until late in the fourth quarter.

The Woburn girls’ basketball team continues to cement itself as one of the state’s premier defenses.

Woburn’s chief defensive assignment was slowing Princeton-bound junior Margo Mattes. The crafty guard scored 21 points, but it took some serious effort to get through a wall led by Woburn senior guard Carley Dangora. Mattes was the only player to score for Brookline (16-6) until Gigi McMahon’s bucket with 36 seconds left in the first half.

Advertisement

“[Mattes] really made me work on defense too, but I feel like I just kept on sliding and trying my best to stay in front,” Dangora said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After starting slowly offensively, Woburn (21-1) put together an 11-2 run to close out the first half with a 20-15 edge and continued to pick apart Brookline’s zone defense in the third quarter. Dangora opened the second half with three consecutive 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points. Cyndea Labissiere added 11 points and Amber Hayden came off the bench to score 8.

“The first half was a little shaky for me, but then the second half I saw an opening and I was like, you know, I’m going to take the shots I have open for me,” Dangora said. “And they started falling.”

Woburn has now held opponents to 45 points or fewer in 21 of 22 contests, winning all of those games. But the road only gets tougher; the Tanners next travel to face No. 2 Wachusett, the last unbeaten team in Division 1 at 22-0.

Advertisement

“On these nights, I told the girls: It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play. It matters how we play,” Sullivan said.