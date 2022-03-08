Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic boys’ basketball make big statement in silencing Beverly

“What can you say about Xavier McKenzie?” Central Catholic coach Mark Dunham said. “There’s not a player I’d rather have in the state. After [he lost out on Merrimack Valley Conference MVP] he went for 29, 27, and now, 39 tonight. He’s kind of got a big chip on his shoulder right now. We have a lot of trust in him and we know, going into any game, we’ll have a puncher’s chance.”

The 6-foot-2-inch guard dropped 39 points in clutch fashion to pace the Raiders in an 82-75 win over host Beverly in the Division 1 Round of 16 game, setting up a state quarterfinals matchup Saturday (2 p.m.) at top-seeded BC High.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd at Beverly High, a young Central Catholic team looked toward its senior captain for leadership, and Xavier McKenzie delivered.

McKenzie scored 19 points over the first two quarters to give Central a 39-32 halftime lead.

The eighth-seeded Panthers (21-3) scored 8 points in a 15-second span at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, eventually taking a 61-57 lead with a 13-2 run.

Beverly’s Ryder Frost scored 24 points despite serious attention from the Central Catholic defense. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sophomore Ryder Frost (24 points) and junior Gabriel Copeland (28 points) led Beverly throughout the contest, but McKenzie and the No. 9 Raiders (16-5) had an answer for each run.

“Our league [the MVC] is so good, that the crowd didn’t really bother us,” Dunham said. “We’re a young team. All through the fourth quarter we were talking about staying in the moment. From what we went through in the beginning of the year, to where we are now, I thought we’d be playing our best basketball right now.”

The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter before McKenzie’s fellow captains Marcus Rivera (15 points) and Dominic Malvey (9 points) led a 6-0 spurt to put the Raiders ahead, 75-50, with 1:19 to play. From there, McKenzie (39 points, 9 rebounds, 12-13 free throws) was able to ice it at the line.

“I felt like I was in a zone right from the start and my teammates believed in me.” said McKenzie, who is committed to UMass Boston. “These are the moments we live for. These are the moments we practice. These moments are going to come, so we were prepared for it.”

Marcus Rivera celebrates Central Catholic's victory, setting up a Division 1 quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded BC High. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Despite the defense of Beverly's Rook Landman, Xavier McKenzie still scored 39 points to lead Central Catholic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 80, Abington 62 — Luke Rinaldi and Zach Spellman scored 25 points each to boost the No. 8 Raiders (18-4) to the second-round win. Dover-Sherborn will face No. 1 seed St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals.

Latin Academy 71, Archbishop Williams 56 — Senior Benny Martinez (19 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) put together a strong all-around performance, and juniors Osman Aden (21 points) and Orlando Jusino (14 points) chipped in offensively to lead the No. 6 seed Dragons (17-3) to the second-round win. Latin Academy will face No. 3 seed TechBoston in the quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Wareham 52, Cohasset 50 — Diego Mello’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left lifted the No. 9 seed Vikings (17-7) past the No. 8 seed Skippers (17-5) and into the quarterfinals. Mello finished with 19 points, Antoine Crosson (12 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double, and Ajay Lopes tallied 10 assists in the win.

Brendan Kurie reported from Franklin, and Michael Puzzanghera from Emmanuel College. Correspondents Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles and AJ Traub contributed to this story.