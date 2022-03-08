CIA director says he anticipates ‘ugly next few weeks’ in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“I fail to see and our analysts fail to see how he could sustain a puppet regime or a pro-Russian leadership that he tries to install in the face of what is a massive opposition from the Ukrainian people,” Burns said. “In many ways it’s been Putin’s aggression going back to 2014 in Crimea that’s created a strong sense of Ukrainian nationhood and sovereignty that he faces today.”

In a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, William Burns, the CIA director, said that he does not anticipate Russian’s invasion of Ukraine will end with Russia sustaining the implementation of a puppet regime in the face of “massive opposition” from Ukrainian people.

Top United States intelligence officials testified Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assumptions that the country would be able to achieve a “quick” and “decisive” victory in its invasion of Ukraine have proven to be wrong, with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency saying he anticipates an “ugly next few weeks” in the war.

Burns said he anticipates “an ugly next few weeks” in the war in which Putin “doubles down” with little regard for civilian casualties and where urban fighting will get uglier because he is certain the Ukrainian people will continue to resist Russia’s advances.

Advertisement

Putin entered the war with a number of assumptions that led him to believe Russia faced a “favorable landscape” against Ukraine, Burns said. He added that Putin thought Ukraine was weak and easily intimidated; that European countries like France and Germany were distracted by political developments in their countries; the Russian economy was sanctions-proofed; and that Russia’s military was modernized and capable of “a quick, decisive victory at minimal cost.”

“He’s been proven wrong at every count,” Burns said. “Those assumptions have proven to be profoundly flawed over the last 12 days of conflict.”

Advertisement

Russia has not performed as Putin anticipated during the conflict for a number of reasons, Burns said, including the leadership Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demonstrated, the resolve of other European countries, the “devastating” results of sanctions imposed on Russia — particularly the Russian Central Bank — and the weak performance of the Russian military.

“Instead of seizing Kyiv within the first two days of the campaign, which was what his plan was premised upon, after nearly two weeks they still have not been able to fully encircle the city,” Burns said. “Putin has commented privately and publicly over the years that he does not believe Ukraine is a real country. Well, he’s dead wrong about that. Real countries fight back, and that’s what Ukrainians have done quite heroically over the last 12 days.”





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.