5 facts about season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

The second season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is almost upon us. Here’s what we know:
1. The release date is Friday, March 25. The season will contain eight episodes, like season one.
2. The leads this season are Jonathan Bailey, Charithra Chandran, and Simone Ashley. Bailey returns as the oldest Bridgerton, who has decided it’s time to get hitched. Ashley, from “The Sister” and “Sex Education,” and newcomer Chandran join the cast as sisters of interest.
3. Nope, Rege-Jean Page will not return as Simon, but Phoebe Dynevor will make a few appearances as Daphne. Fortunately, my favorite actress and character on the show, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, will be on the scene.
Advertisement
4. The story will focus on Anthony’s decision to marry out of duty and not love. It’s based on the second novel, called “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. But it will include a Featherington-related character played by Rupert Young who is not in the book. The season will also include some backstory about the late Lord Bridgerton.
5. Keep this in mind after you binge the season: Netflix has already renewed it for seasons 3 and 4.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.