5 facts about season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

The second season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is almost upon us. Here’s what we know:

1. The release date is Friday, March 25. The season will contain eight episodes, like season one.

2. The leads this season are Jonathan Bailey, Charithra Chandran, and Simone Ashley. Bailey returns as the oldest Bridgerton, who has decided it’s time to get hitched. Ashley, from “The Sister” and “Sex Education,” and newcomer Chandran join the cast as sisters of interest.