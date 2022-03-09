Four excellent podcasts for Beatles fans

From time to time since the band’s breakup, fascination with the Beatles and their music has spiked, notably after John Lennon’s death in 1980, and in 1995-96 when Apple Records released three “Anthology” collections containing a trove of never-before-heard nuggets .

It’s happening again in the wake of “The Beatles: Get Back,” director Peter Jackson’s acclaimed, eight-hour docuseries that seemingly everyone watched when it dropped on Disney+ in November. (In fact, the audience was mostly folks over 55.) But unlike those earlier occasions when curiosity about the band spasmed, fans craving more John-, Paul-, George-, and Ringo-related content can now slake their thirst with podcasts.

That’s what I’ve been doing. Since enjoying “Get Back” (and enduring the worshipful “McCartney 3,2,1″ doc, which debuted last summer on Hulu), I’ve been engrossed in all things Beatles, which has led me to listen to several podcasts whose focus is the Fab Four — and some, it turns out, are even more illuminating than “Get Back.”

Beatles podcasts are not new, of course. Most precede Jackson’s captivating tick-tock of the band’s January 1969 recording session. Indeed, one of the best, “Winter of Discontent,” was launched in 2020 — a year before “Get Back” — and chronicles the 1969 session using the same day-by-day storytelling approach adopted by Jackson, but with more context and insight.

That there are so many podcasts devoted to the lads from Liverpool — and there are — isn’t surprising. Pretty much ever since their appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” nearly 60 years ago, the Beatles have been big business — a cultural phenomenon mined for movies, commercials, video games, a Las Vegas show, and enough books to fill a small library. So, yeah, podcasts.

But all podcasts aren’t created equal, especially ones about the world’s most famous rock band whose story has been told and retold ad infinitum. In other words, if I’m going to spend an hour listening to your Beatles podcast, it needs to surprise or amuse, or I’m out. A random person opining on the greatness of “Revolver” versus “Rubber Soul” won’t do.

Here then are a few current Beatles podcasts worth listening to if, like me, you’ve been nerding out after “Get Back.”

Nothing Is Real

Hosted by affable Irishmen Steven Cockcroft and Jason Carty, “Nothing Is Real” begins each episode with this: “Everybody thinks they know the Beatles, but how much do we really know?” Compared with Cockcroft and Carty, not much. The pair, who started the podcast after winning a trivia contest at the Dublin Beatles Festival in 2018, are obsessives — the depth of their knowledge about the band is comical — but they’re not on bended knee when talking about the Beatles. (They think the second side of “Help!” is subpar.) Cockcroft and Carty autopsy albums, songs (episode 9 is devoted to “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” which they describe as “the portal through which everything changed”), concerts, solo and side projects (the two-part episode on the Traveling Wilburys reveals much about George’s relationship with Bob Dylan), album art, drug use, you name it. Cockcroft and Carty are having a conversation that’s thoughtful, funny and, best of all, not overly reverential, which makes their assessments more credible.

Advertisement

Winter of Discontent

Jackson’s “Get Back” is culled from more than 60 hours of never-before-seen footage originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who directed the 1970 movie “Let It Be.” Nick Anthony’s “Winter of Discontent” is culled from even more hours of audio — the so-called Nagra tapes (Nagra being the Swiss-made tape machine used by Lindsay-Hogg’s crew to pick up anything/everything said or played during the 1969 recording session). The podcast — the title is a phrase George used to characterize the band’s bleak mood at the time — is a remarkable, and remarkably compelling, transcription of the Nagra tapes, with Anthony deciphering the meaning, context, and significance of the band’s conversations, quips, and composing process. (Hearing Paul’s obvious indifference while George teaches him “All Things Must Pass” made me uncomfortable.) “Winter of Discontent” is Talmudic in its detail — when George casually complains about his guitar sound, Anthony pauses to explore the provenance of the red Gibson, nicknamed Lucy: It was a gift from Eric Clapton, previously owned by Rick Derringer and John Sebastian) — but it’s never, ever tedious.

Beatles Books

Books about the Beatles is an industry unto itself, so naturally there’s a podcast. Host Joe Wisbey, whose personal collection of Beatles-related books totals 439 volumes, talks to some of the authors. Because I may not get around to reading “Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond the Muse,” by Jenny Boyd, sister of George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, I’m glad Wisbey had her on to reminisce about Swinging London and what it was like to meditate in India with the Maharishi in 1968. (Boyd says the Maharishi stopped by some mornings to make sure the plumbing inthe Beatles’ bungalow was working.) Since starting the podcast in 2020, Wisbey has chosen his guests wisely. I enjoyed the episode with Paul Howard, author of “I Read the News Today, Oh Boy,” a biography of Tara Browne, the Guinness heir whose death in a car accident is cited in the first verse of the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life.” A few weeks ago, Wisbey also rang up Boston writer/rocker Ryan Walsh to chat about Walsh’s excellent piece on Curt Claudio, the glassy-eyed American who showed up at John Lennon’s house in 1971. I look forward to Wisbey debriefing Joe Goodden, whose book, “Riding so High: The Beatles and Drugs,” pinpoints April 1965 as the date of John and George’s first acid trip — after “Ticket to Ride” but before “Help!” Considering that there are 1,000-plus Beatles books in the world, Wisbey could be at this for a while.

Advertisement

I Am the Eggpod

This is my current favorite. As much as I like hearing about all the knob twiddling and trickery involved in recording “Revolver,” or which “Sgt. Pepper’s” song John wrote while filming “How I Won The War” in Spain in 1966 (“Strawberry Fields Forever”), I occasionally need something less exacting. That’s when I press play on “I Am the Eggpod,” described by its host, Chris Shaw, as “a jaunty stroll through Pepperland … the equivalent of sitting in a pub chewing the fat.” Shaw, who started the podcast in 2018, invites notable Brits with a deep affection for the Beatles to talk about their favorite album. As much as some of them know about the band, the genial Shaw — his voice is like a flannel sheet just out of the dryer — knows more. For example, Andy Bell, frontman for the English band Ride, is stunned to learn that Paul walked out of the studio after an argument and didn’t play on “She Said She Said.” (“What d’ya mean?,” Bell says to Shaw, sounding gobsmacked. “‘She Said She Said’’s not got Paul on it?!”) Like the hosts of “Nothing Is Real,” Shaw isn’t obedient to the Beatles myth, and has a laugh when guests get crabby, as English novelist David Quantick does while talking about the “White Album.” “The thing about the Beatles is they’re not a rock band,” Quantick says, dissing “Birthday.” “They’re not into endless, crushing repetition of one riff — also, they have George on guitar, which doesn’t help them be Led Zeppelin.”

Advertisement

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.