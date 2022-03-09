The rants and ruminations of Lewis Black

“Any country that elects a comedian president should be protected,” Black says, on the phone from a tour stop in northern California. The perpetually inflamed comic brings his latest stand-up show, “Off the Rails,” to the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Friday.

Except for the one great-grandfather who spent some time in Poland, Lewis Black’s entire ancestry is rooted in the former Soviet Union. What is happening in Ukraine, he says, is an outrage.

Lewis Black brings his "Off the Rails" tour to the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Friday.

A friend who writes for TV recently e-mailed him a joke. The Russian president’s name is Putin “because he’s the great-great grandson of Ras-putin.”

“I thought that was really good, and I’m gonna steal it,” Black says with a laugh. (His friend won’t mind: “He wrote for ‘Homicide.’ He’ll be fine.”)

Advertisement

The last time we spoke with Black, it was Inauguration Day 2017. With one eye on the television screen, he noted the use of tear gas on protesters.

Not much of note has happened since, he wisecracks. Black’s 14th and most recent comedy special, “Thanks for Risking Your Life,” was taped on the eve of the pandemic lockdown in 2020. His current material, which he’s fine-tuning for his next special, works as a sort of bookend to the last one, he says.

“It’s the fastest, probably, of anything I’ve ever done,” he says. “It wrote itself pretty quickly. I’m pretty close – I mean, I’m 85 percent there.”

Since the 1990s, when he began contributing his “Back in Black” segments to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” (way back in the Craig Kilborn era), Black has taken perverse pleasure in filling the role of comedy’s id, spluttering the things that need to be spluttered about the “insane asylum” that is modern America. For several years now he has ended each live set with an interactive finale, responding to fans’ submissions of things that have been making them nuts. The segment is called “The Rant Is Due.”

Advertisement

Working without a net has been his method of choice since he began warming up theater audiences with stand-up in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Trained as a playwright at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then the Yale School of Drama, he worked as an artistic director in a small theater in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen.

“I would have ideas and get up and talk,” Black recalls. He completely bypassed the standard comedy apprenticeship — honing a tight five- or seven-minute set as an opening act.

“When I started I was doing 35, 40 minutes. It was crazy. I didn’t think I was gonna be a comic. I was just getting up to work on some thoughts I was having.”

To this day, he says, he doesn’t write anything down. “I never was a comedy writer. I was a comedy talker.”

He can trace a clear line back to his childhood, when his mother had strong opinions about the news of the day. “We’d watch the nightly news,” Black says, “and she would yell at the TV set.”

Jeannette Black impressed upon her sons the urgency of taking part in the democratic process. In the early 1960s she was an active member of Women Strike for Peace, a series of coordinated demonstrations calling for the de-escalation of the nuclear arms race.

Her husband, Samuel, who died at age 101 in 2019, was a mechanical engineer who designed naval defense mines. When Jeannette suggested that the United States’ rationalization for the Vietnam War was not supported by the Geneva Conventions, Samuel read the treaties in their entirety.

Advertisement

“I don’t even think there was a senator who read the whole thing,” Black says.

Concluding that his wife was right and the war was wrong, Samuel Black soon retired from his work with the military. “My mother had the hot streak, and my father knew the point where you stop,” Black says. “It was a good combination.”

Jeannette Black recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. All things considered, her son reports, she’s doing well, though she does tend to go off on cognitive discursions. “I don’t call it an assisted living situation, I call it a launch pad,” jokes Black, who is 73. “She goes out there.”

While he has not yet decided where he’ll tape his next special, he has his eye on Jamestown, N.Y., home of the National Comedy Center, which opened in 2018. He’s an active member of the advisory board there.

Black, who grew up on the old-school comedy of Shelley Berman and Bob Newhart, loves the way the National Comedy Center draws connections through generations of stand-up.

“This is nauseating, what I’m gonna say,” he grouses, “but it brings together families.

“I call it the Library of Congress of comedy. They have all the threads that tied together the quilt that is comedy,” from vaudeville scripts to artifacts from “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

Advertisement

“And they have the couch you sit on that makes fart noises.”

We are here on Earth to fart around, as one of Black’s favorite writers, the late Kurt Vonnegut, famously said. Black, who has written a few books of his own (the autobiographical “Nothing’s Sacred,” the comic essay collection “Me of Little Faith”), recently let himself be talked into becoming the chair of the executive committee for the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis.

When you’re young and you don’t understand why the world works the way it does, Black explains, Vonnegut’s books make it clear that the grown-ups don’t know, either.

Vonnegut “is the adult who doesn’t get what’s going on,” he says. “That’s huge. His writing is simple but profound, a great thing for a kid to read.”

Naturally, Vonnegut’s antiwar masterpiece, “Slaughterhouse-Five,” has been a target of book-banning efforts for decades. “What I’d really like is to go back and live through the period when I was 12 years old,” Black says, heavy on the sarcasm, about the latest incidents of book banning. The resurgence of bans — on Art Spiegelman’s “Maus,” Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” and others — is to Black the worst kind of regressive thinking.

“I find it morally reprehensible on levels that are unimaginable in this country,” he says. “Stop it already. Get over it. We’ve been through this before. We don’t have time to go through this again.”

The Internet offers complete freedom, he notes, “without any sense of parameters.” Yet some of us still want to expunge a few books from the library shelves.

Advertisement

Suddenly, Lewis Black brightens. At least the book bans make it easy to identify the books that are worth reading, he says.

“And for me, it’s, ‘How do I get on that list?’”

LEWIS BLACK

At Emerson Colonial Theatre, March 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets $45-$140. www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.



