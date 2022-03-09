A reshaping of the city’s live-music scene is happening right before our eyes (and ears)

But the long freeze enforced by the pandemic made it impossible to keep the electricity on. In November 2020, Gonson announced the permanent closure of ONCE. Resolute, she forged on as an itinerant promoter, staging ONCE events online, outdoors at Somerville’s Boynton Yards, and at the Rockwell in Davis Square.

For six years, JJ Gonson operated her performance space, ONCE Lounge and Ballroom, in a century-old Somerville building originally occupied by the Knights of Columbus. With its thrift-shop vibe, its string lights, and its parquet dance floor, the club was a quirky, congenial community center, and a critical link in Greater Boston’s local music scene.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she’s trying to find an affordable new home for her venue. “I’m looking all the time,” she says. “I’m really stubborn and determined. I really believe in this music scene, I really do.”

She’s certainly not alone in that belief. While a dismaying number of smaller venues have been compelled to close since COVID arrived (among them Great Scott, Thunder Road, Bull McCabe’s, and the Milky Way Lounge), the city is poised to welcome several larger rooms onto the concert landscape.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

First up is Roadrunner, the 3,500-capacity general-admission hall located in the burgeoning Boston Landing complex in the Allston-Brighton neighborhood. Operated by The Bowery Presents, which also owns the Sinclair and books the Royale, Roadrunner opens Tuesday with the bluegrass revitalizer Billy Strings.

Other local venues in the works include the MGM Music Hall, a 5,000-seat performing arts center adjacent to Fenway Park, and a proposed 1,800-seat theater across from the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett. In October, the Somerville Theatre unveiled the Crystal Ballroom, a second-floor hall that can accommodate 500. Big Night Live, capacity 2,000, opened alongside the newly renovated TD Garden in late 2019.

In a city full of young professionals and a perennially renewable student population, Roadrunner’s general admission model sets it apart from seated venues such as the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, says Josh Bhatti, the head of Bowery Boston, or the forthcoming projects at Fenway Park and, possibly, Encore.

Advertisement

“It’s the experience,” says Bhatti. “It’s about socializing and being out. We bring shows into the Wang. [The Bowery Presents is the promoter for the Kraftwerk concert in June, for instance.] They’re two entirely different venues.”

There’s room for all these venues and more, he maintains. For years, agents for national tours clamored for more good-size rooms in Boston. The House of Blues (capacity 2,400) had that market all but cornered, Bhatti says; the city was “completely underserved at that size.”

Roadrunner’s capacity is what he calls “the sweet spot” — a peak performance space for “career-level” artists, potentially their last stop before the rare-air superstardom of arenas and ballparks. The venue’s grand-opening schedule is packed with acts with a proven ability to sell tickets, including two nights apiece with Khruangbin and Mitski, an upcoming appearance by Olivia Rodrigo, and April dates that include shows by Big Thief and LCD Soundsystem, the latter booked for four nights.

Still in his 20s, Billy Strings has graduated to headliner status just a few years after he played Great Scott, the late, lamented Allston basement barroom that closed during the pandemic. Following an outpouring of fund-raising support, Great Scott’s former booking agent, Carl Lavin, hopes to resurrect the club in a location yet to be determined. Donors and patrons of the old club have been eagerly awaiting an update.

Advertisement

Krill perform at Great Scott in 2015. The Allston club closed in 2020. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

The Bowery Presents, which oversees multiple venues in New York, Philadelphia, and elsewhere, hopes to nurture more musicians as they progress from opening slots at smaller venues to headliner status.

“We want to work with artists long-term and help them develop their career in the market,” Bhatti says. He cites Lake Street Dive and Cousin Stizz, two local acts that worked their way up through the ranks. Both have upcoming dates at Roadrunner.

But Gonson worries that the emphasis on larger concerts comes at the expense of cultivating the local scene. Jamaica Plain’s Midway Cafe persists, and the venerable Cantab Lounge in Cambridge’s Central Square, which closed in 2020, has reopened under new ownership. Still, the heyday of Boston’s independent music scene — all those unpolished neighborhood joints like Cantones, Jonathan Swift’s, Chet’s Last Call and, of course, the Rat — is as outdated as a 50-cent subway token.

“I just got back from Portland [Ore.], where the local artists are revered,” Gonson says. “We’re in a place where, it’s no secret, the developers have bought all the big buildings. They’re scooping it all up. It’s hard to make art when there’s not a place to do it.”

Last year ONCE was awarded a $400,000 federal grant for venues forced to close due to the pandemic. She used some of the money to stage more than two dozen music festivals in Boynton Yards, a mixed-use development near Kendall Square, and she’s planning eight more for this summer.

Advertisement

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program “will go down in history the way the Works Progress Administration did” during the Great Depression, she says. “The fact that the government gave money to the arts — holy cow.”

But in this development-crazed town, she’s still having trouble finding a suitable permanent location.

“I could book shows every day,” she says. “There are so many good bands.”

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.



