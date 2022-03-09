BPDA to renew license for The Anchor at Shipyard Park

It looks like Chris Sinclair won’t need to remove The Anchor after all. The Anthem Group owner fended off two challengers, the Lyons Group and Night Shift Brewing, to secure the rights to continue operating The Anchor, a beer garden and events space on city-owned waterfront property known as Shipyard Park in the Charlestown Navy Yard. The Boston Planning & Development Agency board is scheduled on Thursday to renew Anthem’s license to operate The Anchor for three years, with an option to renew for another two years. Anthem activated the Shipyard Park by opening The Anchor there nearly three years ago. Late last year, the BPDA put the license for the property out to bid, and attracted three bidders as a result: Lyons, Night Shift, and Anthem. BPDA staffers said they liked Anthem because of its focus on community initiatives funded by on-site food and beverage sales and its proven operational success at the property. Anthem will pay $3,000 a month for rent, plus 15 percent of monthly gross receipts. However, the BPDA is expected to apply credits equal to the costs of community events sponsored by Anthem to the 15-percent portion, possibly bringing what Anthem owes for that part of the rent down to nothing. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

CORPORATE

Advertisement

Disney CEO reverses position on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek reversed an earlier decision and said he opposes Florida legislation that would ban discussion of sexual orientation among younger children in schools. Chapek told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting Wednesday that he called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and will schedule a meeting with him and Disney employees. Chapek said the company will oppose similar legislation across the country. The Florida legislation, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, specifies that classroom instruction “on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate.” Proponents says it will ensure that parents can talk to their children about issues of sex and gender, without interference from teachers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

BMW recalling more than 900,000 cars over potential fire hazard

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 cars in the United States — most of them for a second time — over an engine ventilation system that could overheat and increase the risk of fire. The recall involves half a dozen BMW vehicles from the 2006 to 2013 model years, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website. Starting in 2019, BMW received several reports of overheating in the engine compartment of vehicles subject to a previous recall. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

No Heinekens in Russia

Dutch brewer Heineken, TV company Discovery, and the Universal Music Group have joined the corporate exodus from Russia over the Ukraine invasion. Heineken said Wednesday it will stop the production, advertising, and sale of the beer brand in Russia. The company said it stands with the Ukrainian people and called the Russian government’s war “an unprovoked and completely unjustified attack.” Earlier Wednesday, Imperial Brands became the first of the so-called Big Four tobacco producers to halt all operations in Russia. It said the move includes halting production at its factory in Volgograd and ceasing all sales and marketing activity in the country. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

METALS

Indonesia to boost nickel production as Russian supply is lost

Indonesia, the world’s top nickel producer, will raise production capacity of the metal after prices soared past $100,000 a ton. The country is set to add 393,000 tons to 400,000 tons of nickel in metal output capacity this year, bringing the total to as much as 1.4 million tons, according to the coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs, Luhut Panjaitan. Next year, Indonesia will add another 500,000 tons of annual production capacity, he added. “We’re confident that with this additional capacity, there’s more than enough to offset any lost supply from Russia or other places,” Panjaitan said in a Wednesday interview in Jakarta. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

Nestle to build plant in Phoenix to make oat milk products

Nestle USA announced Wednesday it will build a $675 million plant in metro Phoenix to produce beverages including oat milk coffee creamers as consumer demand soars for plant-based products. Nestle, which makes the Coffee mate brand of creamers, said the factory will eventually employ more than 350 people in Glendale. It’s slated to open in 2024. The planned facility comes amid a rapid rise in plant-based foods and beverages. Oat milk in particular has been winning consumers — and famous investors like Oprah Winfrey — with the message that it’s healthier and more environmentally sustainable than cow’s milk. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

Stradivarius could sell for $20 million at auction

A 308-year-old Stradivarius violin is estimated to sell in the range of $15 million to $20 million on June 9 at an online auction conducted by the fine instrument auction house Tarisio. Tarisio’s record for a Stradivarius stands at $16 million from a sale in 2011; because of condition issues, it could not be played, just collected. This violin is called the “da Vinci, Ex-Seidel”—the da Vinci part of the name seems to have been given in the early 20th century, according to an auction house representative; ex-Seidel refers to its previous owner, Toscha Seidel. It could sell for a premium because it is fully playable. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

House members alert Justice Department to ‘potential’ criminal conduct by Amazon

A bipartisan group of members on the House Judiciary Committee has alerted the Justice Department to ”potentially criminal conduct” by Amazon and its senior executives related to a committee investigation into competition in digital markets. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, accuse Amazon of engaging in a ”pattern and practice” of misleading conduct that appeared designed to ”influence, obstruct, or impede” the committee. The panel has been conducting a 16-month investigation into competition in digital markets. Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment. In the past, a company spokesman has denied that it misled the committee. The 24-page letter, dated March 9, accuses the Seattle-based company of lying in sworn testimony to the committee in 2019 about whether it uses data that it collects from third-party sellers to compete with them. ”[C]redible investigative reporting” and the committee’s investigation showed the company was engaging in the practice despite its denial, the letter said. Subsequently, as the investigation continued, Amazon tried to ”cover up its lie by offering ever-shifting explanations” of its policies, the letter said. Furthermore, ”after Amazon was caught in a lie and repeated misrepresentations, it stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to uncover the truth,” according to the letter. — WASHINGTON POST