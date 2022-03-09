Some 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in January, the fewest in three months

Some 4.3 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in January, the fewest in three months, suggesting a moderation in labor-market churn. Fewer people quit their jobs in retail trade, construction and information. The so-called quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, decreased to 2.8%.

The number of available positions decreased slightly to 11.3 million in the month from an unprecedented 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 10.95 million openings.

The figures reflect a strong labor market and demand for workers even at a time when the omicron variant was at its peak. Since then, Covid cases have declined and restrictions have loosened, which should help draw more Americans back into the labor force and ease shortages.

Those on the sidelines may also start to return in greater numbers as employers offer attractive pay and benefits in a desperate bid for staff. And with consumer prices forecast to rise nearly 8%, many can no longer afford to go without a paycheck.

Openings fell in the leisure and hospitality sector, consistent with business activity slowing down in January amid a wave of Covid infections. That discouraged spending on in-person services and also led to a pickup in dismissals in that industry.

“The January JOLTS data are consistent with a slight moderation in the labor market, reflecting the pause in activity due to the omicron surge,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a note. “I suspect that the February JOLTS data will show a reversal of the January moves for quits and layoffs, and it will be very interesting to see whether job openings return to the December peak.”

Vacancies increased in manufacturing, construction and financial activities.

About one in five non-retired US adults said they quit a job last year, with the majority citing low pay, no opportunity for advancement and feeling disrespected at work as reasons why they left, according to a new Pew Research Center report Wednesday.

The JOLTS data lag the monthly US jobs report, which showed employers added 678,000 jobs in February after nearly half a million in January.