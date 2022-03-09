Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An American bittern, a blue-winged teal, and 5 purple finches were at High Head in Truro. Birds in Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich included 2 wood ducks, a clapper rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 7 greater yellowlegs, and 2 killdeer.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, a dovekie, 31 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 1,353 razorbills, a black guillemot, 61 black-legged kittiwakes, 18 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, a merlin, and 4 common ravens.

An early osprey was reported at Cedar Pond in Orleans, and other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a hybrid common x Barrow’s goldeneye in Mashpee, a Western willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull at Nauset Beach in Chatham, 3 killdeer in Harwich, a Baltimore oriole in Orleans and another in Barnstable, 4 chipping sparrows in Brewster, a snowy owl in Eastham, and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .







