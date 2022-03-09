fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 9, 2022, 56 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An indigo bunting continued at a feeder in East Harwich.

An American bittern, a blue-winged teal, and 5 purple finches were at High Head in Truro. Birds in Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich included 2 wood ducks, a clapper rail, a lesser yellowlegs, 7 greater yellowlegs, and 2 killdeer.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, a dovekie, 31 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, 1,353 razorbills, a black guillemot, 61 black-legged kittiwakes, 18 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, a merlin, and 4 common ravens.

An early osprey was reported at Cedar Pond in Orleans, and other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a hybrid common x Barrow’s goldeneye in Mashpee, a Western willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull at Nauset Beach in Chatham, 3 killdeer in Harwich, a Baltimore oriole in Orleans and another in Barnstable, 4 chipping sparrows in Brewster, a snowy owl in Eastham, and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.



