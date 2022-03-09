He ended it by ghosting me. Now friends say he misses me.

Q. For the better part of a decade, I’ve worked with “S.” I had a very on-again, off-again relationship with S for years.

One week it would be like we were best friends, the next he’d be ghosting me for seemingly no reason. A few years ago, I guess he decided to end it for good because he started ghosting me hard. Forget ignoring texts; if I tried to talk to him in person, he just wouldn’t respond! After months of the silent treatment, I gave up and tried (unsuccessfully) to move on.

About a year ago, one of his friends asked, “Why don’t you talk to S anymore? He told me he misses you.” I didn’t know what to say. Since then, I’ve had a few brief cordial interactions with S online or when he’s not surrounded by a gaggle of friends, but our relationship is still pretty much nonexistent. I’m going to be leaving my job at the end of the year, so I feel this is the make-or-break moment, if I ever want to mend this relationship. I still love him. He’s a gorgeous guy and we had some great times together. But I also don’t understand why I need to do all the work to repair a relationship that he ended, when he hasn’t spoken to me in years.

Should I try to fix things with him? If so, where do I start?

– Ignored

A. “But I also don’t understand why I need to do all the work.”

You don’t! There’s no need to put any more effort into this one-sided relationship.

If you want a proper goodbye, you can approach him right before you leave. If you’re seeking information — clarity for the sake of it — you can explain that it was disappointing and confusing to have such a turbulent, unreliable ending with him, and that you’d appreciate any insight about what happened. Maybe he’ll explain, but probably not, and that’s another kind of answer.

The guy who didn’t acknowledge you while you’re speaking to him probably isn’t ready to be transparent about his feelings, even with himself. Maybe he does miss you and has come up with some story about why this isn’t his fault, but who cares? That makes him even less of a candidate for friendship or anything else.

It’s a good time to call this the end of an era. If you choose to share your feelings or ask questions, that’s for you, to get it all out there, but have no expectations, please.

You experienced months of silent treatment for reasons you never understood. Leave that behind.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

What is there to fix? He ended it with you and now you are trying to fix something that is not broken. LEFTYLUCY7

I feel like 99 percent of the time when people say they want closure, they really mean that they want a different outcome than the one they already got. NANCYNOODLES

You can ask for a conversation and a last go-round. Just don’t expect much. He treated you like a doormat. And will again. HIKERSKIERGIRL

If you want closure, shut him out and never look back. HEYITHINK

