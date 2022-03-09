My therapist has a double-standard on missed appointments

Two weeks ago, my therapist missed our appointment. Although I have dizzying abandonment issues, I was advised to remember that he’s human and people make mistakes. I wasn’t given an apology. Today, I missed our appointment and was charged a cancellation fee—which I would normally be OK accepting. I asked if we could split the difference in our missed appointments and call it even. He said no. I am beyond frustrated. It seems beyond unreasonable that I must pay for both his missed appointment and mine! Am I reading this wrong? Are my expectations too high?

K.B. / Boston

Wait, he missed an appointment and you still paid? That’s wrong by any known code of . . . anything, really. You’re paying for service rendered, and service didn’t get rendered. It’s that straightforward.

My read on the situation is that your therapist is not good enough for you and you should look for another one. I say this knowing full well that finding a therapist right now is scaling a vertical cliff. Your abandonment issues are making you doubt yourself so much that you’re clouding the issue in your own mind. People apologize when they ghost each other, for heaven’s sake! And you don’t charge a client for something you didn’t do. It seems to me that he’s failing at basic human courtesy and business ethics, and gaslighting you to think it’s somehow normal.

I’m really sorry this happened to you, and please don’t take my vehemence as scolding you. I’m angry on your behalf.

My spouse tends to think out loud, and while it can be endearing, it also can be really annoying having to listen to him walk through various options and scenarios, and then realizing he doesn’t really want input, or having him start talking over a show we’re watching because it has triggered some thought for him. Is there something I can suggest to him to get him to talk less?

Anonymous / Framingham

If you both work from home, I’m impressed you’ve made it this long!

I recommend a multipronged approach. First, make the specific request that he chill during Netflix and stop with the unrelated commentary. He can keep a pad and make notes of whatever ideas he has. Or, maybe you pause more frequently for “talk breaks.” Him talking less in general is not on the table; this is how he processes his thoughts and has for a lifetime. (Some people think with their mouths.) Instead, work with him to figure out how to make it clearer when he’s talking to you and when he’s just talking. And then teach yourself to tune him out when he’s thinking out loud. If you approach this as a problem for both of you to solve or ameliorate together, possibly with multiple small adjustments, you’ll figure it out.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.