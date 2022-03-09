Boston public health officials to discuss COVID-19 mitigation in city schools Wednesday afternoon

The Boston school system is one of a dwindling number of districts statewide that currently requires students and staff to wear masks . The school system also has been barring visitors from entering its buildings except for in limited situations, such as last week when US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited the Hernandez K-8 School in Roxbury.

The discussion will unfold at a board of health meeting at 4 p.m. It comes four days after the city rescinded its mask mandate for almost all public indoor venues from restaurants to gyms with the exception of such places as health care facilities and the city’s schools.

Boston public health officials on Wednesday afternoon plan to take up the highly-charged issue of masking and other efforts to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus in city schools amid a statewide decline in COVID-19 infections.

Advertisement

Dozens of districts have been dropping mask mandates since Governor Charlie Baker lifted a statewide mandate on face coverings that began Feb. 28 when students from around the state returned from a week-long vacation.

The Boston Public Health Commission has provided very limited information about the scheduled discussion, noting in a media advisory that it will be “on the data and guidance on mitigation strategies at Boston Public Schools.”

The Boston Public Schools reported 81 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the week ending March 2, a dramatic decline from a peak of 1,787 cases for the week ending Jan. 12, according to school department data.

The ending of mask mandates has run into problems in at least one district so far.

The Manchester Essex Regional School District, which dropped its mask mandate in most situations on Feb. 28 , is grappling with a growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, which involves at least 24 students. The outbreak comes on the heels of the fifth grade putting on two performances of the the musical Golly Gee Whiz at the end of last week.

Advertisement

Some parents worried that the School Committee’s decision last month to end the mandate just as students returned from vacation and would be participating in big school events was premature and urged members to wait.

“It’s a cautionary tale that could inform other districts that are contemplating whether to rescind their mask mandates,” said one Memorial School parent who asked not to be identified.

School officials have acknowledged in letters sent to parents that were obtained by the Globe that 20 of the infected are fifth-graders. The overall number of student cases have quadrupled from eight on Monday to 24 on Wednesday. No staff have reported a diagnosis.

In a letter to families on Wednesday Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said she could not definitely say whether there was a link between the outbreak and the school play.

“Because we no longer contact trace and rely on self-reporting of COVID cases, we are not able to identify the fifth-grade play as the sole cause of transmission; however, it is natural to assume it may have contributed to the spread,” she wrote.

The mask optional policy remains in effect. Beaudoin encouraged families to mask up but reminded folks “to value each other’s personal choice in this matter.”

In an interview, Beaudoin said the district has been consulting with the local board of health and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Both those entities, she said, continue to support the mask optional policy, which she said aligns with state standards.

Advertisement

“We are taking it one step at a time,” she said. “We are making the best decisions we can with the best information we have at the time.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.