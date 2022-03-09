Boston will lift state of emergency declaration on April 1

The declaration, implemented on March 15, 2020 , will officially end on April 1, the city said.

The city’s board of health voted unanimously following a recommendation by public health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu to lift the order, citing continued improvement in key COVID-19 metrics, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a statement.

Boston health officials voted Wednesday to end the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration two years after it first went into effect under former Mayor Martin Walsh.

The decision comes after the city lifted its indoor mask mandate last week and ended its proof-of-vaccination mandate in February.

Advertisement

“Today’s announcement is a testament to how Boston came together in a historically challenging time to lift up public health and community,” Wu said in the statement. “As we transition to this next phase of living with COVID, we will focus on providing the testing, resources, and planning to keep our communities safe and prepared.”

The city reported a community positivity rate of 2.2 percent as of Monday, down from a peak of 32 percent in January, while daily hospitalizations for adults have fallen from 769 to 94.

Face masks are still required in some spaces across the city, including public and private transportation services, Boston Public Schools facilities, health care facilities, congregate care facilities, emergency shelters, and prisons, according to the city.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.