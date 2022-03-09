fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fall River police issue alert for woman missing since January 2020

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Police in Fall River are searching for 39-year-old Stephanie Huff who was last seen by her family in January 2020.Fall River Police Department

Police in Fall River issued a missing person alert Wednesday for a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in more than two years.

Stephanie Huff, 39, was last seen by a family member in January 2020, and her husband reported her missing on Oct. 19, 2021, police said.

Huff was last in communication with her husband on Nov. 3, 2021, over Facebook Messenger. Police said she also spoke with friends on Nov. 10, 2021.

Huff is considered an endangered missing person due to a medical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video