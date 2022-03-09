Fall River police issue alert for woman missing since January 2020

Stephanie Huff, 39, was last seen by a family member in January 2020, and her husband reported her missing on Oct. 19, 2021, police said.

Police in Fall River issued a missing person alert Wednesday for a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in more than two years.

Huff was last in communication with her husband on Nov. 3, 2021, over Facebook Messenger. Police said she also spoke with friends on Nov. 10, 2021.

Huff is considered an endangered missing person due to a medical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

