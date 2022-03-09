Finding the Endurance, long sunk in the Antarctic, thrills Shackleton descendant

“This is a miracle,” Shackleton, a woodworker and cousin of the Anglo-Irish explorer, said of the discovery of one of the modern world’s most famous ships. “It was spine-chilling. I felt, oh my God, here is an actual relic of the centerpiece of the whole story.”

Shackleton, who lives in Bridgewater, Vt., had heard that the Endurance, the three-masted wooden ship that carried his explorer ancestor Sir Ernest Shackleton to the Antarctic, had been found more than a century after being crushed by pack ice and sinking in 10,000 feet of water.

Charlie Shackleton said he was “blown away” Wednesday when he heard the shockingly improbable news. In celebration, he poured himself a dram of Scotch whiskey.

It’s a story that made Ernest Shackleton’s exploits, including an 800-mile journey across open ocean in a 20-foot lifeboat, one of the greatest survival epics in the history of exploration. The entire 28-man Endurance crew, largely through Shackleton’s courage and resiliency, returned home safely after more than a year of being stranded.

The discovery was announced Wednesday by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, which organized the $10 million search for the Endurance, a 144-foot sailing vessel that was found in near-pristine condition on the bottom of the Weddell Sea, only 4 miles from where its captain had recorded its last position in 1915.

The search expedition, financed by an anonymous donor, left South Africa on an icebreaker in February and used two submersibles to scan 150 square miles for two weeks before the discovery. The wreck will not be touched, protected by the Antarctic Treaty as a historical monument.

“It just seemed like a vanity project. I didn’t think they’re going to find it,” said Charlie Shackleton, who emigrated from Ireland about 40 years ago and has been to the Antarctic twice.

One of those trips stopped five years ago at Elephant Island, where his ancestor had left 22 crewmen while he and five others took their perilous voyage to South Georgia Island, where they sought help at a whaling station and were able to help rescue the others.

“It was amazing to be there, and an extraordinary thing to recreate history and relive it,” Shackleton, 63, said of Elephant Island. His older brother, Jonathan, has been to the Antarctic more than 40 times.

Caroline Alexander, author of the book “Endurance,” said that images from the sunken Endurance prompted “a surge of almost affectionate recognition.” The ship has been spared from damage caused by wood-eating creatures found in warmer waters.

Alexander, who lives in Northeast Harbor, Maine, played the pivotal role in bringing to a global audience many of the photographs taken by Frank Hurley, an Australian photographer who sailed to Antarctica aboard the Endurance. When she saw Hurley’s original glass-plate negatives during research more than two decades ago at the Royal Geographical Society in London, Alexander knew she was looking not only at history, but at art, she said.

The photos, which previously had never been printed to art quality, became a focal point of a 1999 exhibition, which Alexander co-curated, at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

“I must preface this by saying I was very ambivalent about the expedition” to find the Endurance, Alexander said. “I thought, What is there to learn? We have all the photos. We have all the eyewitness accounts. Let the ship rest in peace.”

However, the discovery’s images changed her thinking.

“When I saw the photograph with the word ‘Endurance’ written across the stern, I was thrilled,” Alexander said.

“Unlike the Titanic, which was a very ornate, multilayered vessel, this was a very simple structure. And yet we had been allowed to know it intimately through Frank Hurley’s photographs, inside and outside,” she said.

To Alexander, the utilitarian Endurance had grace and elegance despite its role as a toughened working ship.

“I had felt that [Hurley] had captured her lines and spirit,” she said. “And here we are, all this time later, seeing the same.”

Ernest Shackleton’s expedition had been among the last of the great age of polar exploration. He had been to the Antarctic twice before, but his hopes of being the first to the South Pole were dashed when the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen reached it in 1911, and British explorer Robert Scott died a month later after attaining the goal.

Instead, Shackleton set out from England in August 1914, only days after Britain had entered World War I, with the goal of becoming the first man to cross the Antarctic continent on foot via the South Pole.

But the Endurance became stuck in ice in January 1915 and sank in November, after the crew had abandoned the ship and made camp on an ice floe.

There they remained for almost two months before moving to another floe, which the crew left in April 1916 and took to three lifeboats for a perilous, five-day journey to Elephant Island.

Once on South Georgia Island, Shackleton and two of the crew made the first cross-island trek, over daunting mountainous terrain, ever attempted. The men reached their goal, and a boat was sent to pick up the others on South Georgia. However, three attempts to return to Elephant Island to retrieve the remaining crew were stymied by ice.

Finally, on Aug. 30, 1916, a Chilean tug and British whaler reached the men, who had waited for an unlikely rescue from Elephant Island for 4½ months.

Charlie Shackleton said the incredible tale was retold only occasionally in his boyhood home outside Dublin.

“When I was younger, my older brother would sit us all down to tell us the story,” he recalled. “Shackleton books were beside the Bible in the hall, but otherwise nobody talked about it until I came to this country.”

Once in the United States, Shackleton said, “people reveled in the story.’'

Now, “every day somebody asks me whether I am related to the explorer,” he said. “I think it’s because Americans are optimistic, they like adventure, and they’re entrepreneurial.”

Charlie Shackleton also has made his own entrepreneurial connection, Polar Granola, with a unique recipe he invented.

And that whiskey he poured on Wednesday? It’s Shackleton blended malt Scotch, based on a blend supplied to the British Antarctic Expedition of 1907, also led by Ernest Shackleton.

“Why is this an iconic story? Why is this guy who had never achieved most of the things he wanted to, besides being a good human, why is he so revered?” Shackleton said of his long-ago cousin. “He believed in something beyond himself.”

