Lynn hires part-time interpreters in four languages

Lynn recently hired four part-time interpreters to assist residents in accessing city services and meeting other language needs.
The Arabic, Haitian-Creole, Khmer, and Spanish interpreters are stationed during designated hours in the second-floor foyer area near the welcome desk at City Hall. The Arabic, Haitian-Creole, and Spanish interpreters started mid-February, and the Khmer interpreter begins March 14.
The initiative, intended to reduce language barriers in a diverse community, is funded for three years through money that Lynn received from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden last year.
In addition to in-person assistance, the interpreters will be able to provide their services by phone and e-mail. Officials said that at least initially, they will not be able not be able to translate documents.
Faustina Cuevas, the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer, is coordinating the program. For more information, contact Cuevas at fcuevas@lynnma.gov.
