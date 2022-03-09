Lynn hires part-time interpreters in four languages

Lynn recently hired four part-time interpreters to assist residents in accessing city services and meeting other language needs.

The Arabic, Haitian-Creole, Khmer, and Spanish interpreters are stationed during designated hours in the second-floor foyer area near the welcome desk at City Hall. The Arabic, Haitian-Creole, and Spanish interpreters started mid-February, and the Khmer interpreter begins March 14.

The initiative, intended to reduce language barriers in a diverse community, is funded for three years through money that Lynn received from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden last year.