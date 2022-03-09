Man issued summons after attempting to climb pole near Fenway Park

Fenway security told Boston police that a man allegedly exited a vehicle parked on Lansdowne Street and was attempting to climb a metal pole near the park, the report said.

Officers responded to 82 Lansdowne St. at approximately 2:20 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress, according to a redacted police report.

A man was issued a summons for trespassing and disorderly conduct early Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to climb a pole near Fenway Park, Boston police said.

Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said the man was allegedly drunk and had just come out of a bar.

Advertisement

Police located the vehicle with three passengers inside and identified the suspect as the backseat passenger, the report said. The man was not identified in the report.

According to the report, the suspect told police he climbed onto a table and then onto an awning but did not enter, nor did he plan to enter, Fenway Park. The driver and the front seat passenger did not leave the vehicle but allegedly watched the suspect climb onto the awning, the report said.

Fenway Park security said they saw the suspect climb onto the awning and also said he did not enter the park, the report said. The awning is approximately 12 feet from the ground, police said.

The suspect will be summoned to Boston Municipal Court for disorderly conduct and trespassing at an unknown date, according to the report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.