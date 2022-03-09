Man pleads guilty to murder in attack on fishing vessel off Nantucket in 2018

The violence broke out in the shucking house of the Virgina-based vessel, The Captain Billy Haver. On Sept. 23, 2018, Vazquez, one of seven crew members on board the vessel, took a hammer and hit a crew member in the head, leaving them unconscious, prosecutors said.

Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A crew member on a scallop boat pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in federal court Wednesday for killing a fellow crew member and injuring two others with a knife and hammer off the Massachusetts coast in 2018, federal prosecutors said.

He then went out to the deck and attacked another crew member, stabbing them multiple times with “a long fillet knife,” the statement said. A third victim came up from the vessel’s ice hold and Vazquez hit them in the head with a hammer, sending them falling back down the ladder, prosecutors said.

After a struggle with the captain, Vazquez climbed the mast as others tried to capture him.

The Coast Guard released audio of the captain’s mayday call for help.

“We have a man gone crazy here on the boat, man. ... One of the crew members went crazy,” the captain said. “He started hitting people in the head with a hammer. I got three men that’s injured right now. One, I can’t wake him up. I don’t know if he’s dead or not.”

A German cruise ship responded to the captain’s distress call and took on two of the wounded crew members, including the stabbing victim, who was pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor, prosecutors said.

Vazquez was still on the scalloping vessel’s mast when the Coast Guard arrived later that evening and took him into custody. Vazquez, who is Mexican and living in the US illegally, was transferred into federal custody at the Boston port the next day, the statement said.

Vazquez was indicted on the charges in November 2018. He is facing up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for the murder count. He could also face up to 20 years behind bars, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for the attempted murder charge and up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine on the assault charge, authorities said.

