Medford mayor names director of diversity, equity, inclusion

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named Frances N. Nwajei as the city’s new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Nwajei, who assumed the position March 6, formerly held the same job for the state Department of Developmental Services, where she also served as director of the agency’s Office of Human Rights and its human services coordinator.
In her new role, Nwajei is responsible for developing and implementing long-term initiatives to build greater diversity and inclusive practices into city operations, and work with city boards and local nonprofits to promote equity and inclusion in the community.
“Frances has deep experience working on programs, policies, and initiatives surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a passion for working with residents from all backgrounds and abilities to strengthen the communities and organizations in which she serves,” Lungo-Koehn said, in announcing the appointment. “We had several amazing candidates for this role, but Frances’ experience, knowledge, and training made her the ideal candidate.”
