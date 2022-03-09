Medford mayor names director of diversity, equity, inclusion

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named Frances N. Nwajei as the city’s new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Nwajei, who assumed the position March 6, formerly held the same job for the state Department of Developmental Services, where she also served as director of the agency’s Office of Human Rights and its human services coordinator.

In her new role, Nwajei is responsible for developing and implementing long-term initiatives to build greater diversity and inclusive practices into city operations, and work with city boards and local nonprofits to promote equity and inclusion in the community.