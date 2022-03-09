New Bedford man convicted of stabbing, slashing girlfriend with knife sentenced to prison

Louis and the victim were living together in a New Bedford home where they had one child together and other children from prior relationships, the statement said. On Nov. 13, 2016, Louis and the victim got into an argument after Louis said the victim’s child had stepped on his child’s toy, according to prosecutors.

Auguste Louis, 37, was convicted in Fall River Superior Court last Thursday of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a family or household member, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A New Bedford man convicted of attacking his girlfriend with a knife and nearly killing her has been sentenced to serve nine to 12 years in prison, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office said Wednesday.

The argument intensified and Louis stabbed the woman seven times , stating, ‘sorry I am going to jail’ and ‘I love you,’” the district attorney’s office said.

A neighbor responded to the commotion and called 911 while trying to help the victim , the statement said.

An ambulance arrived and initially planned to take the woman to Rhode Island Hospital but instead went to St. Luke’s in New Bedford because she was quickly losing blood, the statement said. Once she was in stable condition, the woman was taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital where she spent several days on a ventilator due to a collapsed lung, prosecutors said.

“This was a vicious assault that very easily could have killed the victim,” Quinn said in a statement. “I commend the victim for having the courage to testify against the defendant. He clearly is a danger to her and should be off the street for as long as possible.”

The district attorney’s office had called for an 18- to 20-year prison sentence for Louis “due to the depravity of the attack and the seriousness of the victim’s injuries,” while the defense sought a shorter sentence of five to seven years in prison, according to the statement.

Fall River Superior Court Judge Gregg Pasquale sentenced Louis to nine to 12 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, including the use of a GPS monitoring device for the first year, the statement said.

