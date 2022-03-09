A new name for The Dunk?

🏀 Programming note: Rhode Map is heading to Madison Square Garden to cover the Friars in the Big East Tournament for the next few days, so check your e-mail for special editions beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday. If you want to get these special newsletters, as well as Rhode Map every morning M-F, sign up here.

Happy Wednesday!

Rhode Island has 105.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.9 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.9 percent

New cases: 117 (2.5 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 96

Total deaths: 3,419

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The Providence College men’s basketball team has no more games at The Dunk this season, and there’s a possibility its home arena will have a new name next season.

Dunkin’ has had the naming rights to the downtown Civic Center for more than 20 years, but its most recent 10-year contract with the state expires later this year, and the executive director of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, Daniel McConaghy, told the House Finance Committee on Tuesday that officials are discussing multiple options for naming rights.

It’s entirely possible that Dunkin’ will re-up for another term, but there has been growing talk behind the scenes that the arena will need to find a new sponsor (I’ve already proposed the Globe because we know how to deal with leaks).

Under the current agreement, Dunkin’ pays $425,000 a year for the naming rights, and a minimum $75,000 a year to promote various events in the arena. The first agreement was struck in 2001.

Friars’ games at The Dunk have been a major boost to downtown over the last several months, especially late in the season as the team locked up its first Big East regular season title. The thrilling triple overtime victory over Xavier on Feb. 23 is considered one of the best college basketball games in the country this season.

The 14,000-seat arena also hosts Providence Bruins home games, concerts, and WWE matches (including a big upcoming post-WrestleMania event).

This isn’t the only naming rights deal to keep an eye on in Rhode Island. Pawtucket’s minor league soccer stadium is on track to open in spring 2023, and it will also be seeking a lead sponsor.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Newport will face difficult choices as it considers how and where to rebuild the stretch of the Cliff Walk that fell into the ocean last week, experts say. Read more.

⚓ A Burrillville man who had stockpiled more than 200 firearms remains in custody after a US magistrate judge decided to continue a bail hearing until Friday after learning “extensive” new information about the case. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island lawmakers are seeking to end “years of stagnation” in human services reimbursements. Read more.

⚓ Nonstop flights from PVD to LAX are coming. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ These cryptocurrency hunters from New Hampshire have a booming business. Read more.

⚓ After years of planning, construction is finally underway on the first building at Suffolk Downs, the 161-acre former horse racing track straddling East Boston and Revere set to someday hold 16.5 million square feet of new development. Read more.

⚓ There’s growing fear that more of the Major League Baseball season will be canceled because the owners and players can’t reach a new union deal. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The House Education Committee meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda. Meanwhile, the Senate Education Committee meets at 4 p.m. to discuss a proposal to place a question guaranteeing students a constitutional right to an adequate education on the November ballot.

⚓ Providence’s Charter Review Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Xavier plays Butler in the Big East Tournament at 4:30 p.m., and the winner takes on Providence College tomorrow at noon.

My previous column

Ed Cooley overcame long odds as a kid growing up in South Providence. Now his scrappy Friars are following their coach’s lead. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

