Newton schools may cut up to 74 positions amid budget shortfall, enrollment decline

Another 12 to 14 positions will be cut due to a decline in enrollment, he said.

Superintendent David Fleishman, who offered details about the projected cuts in an e-mail to school staff, said the school system faces “extraordinary challenges” in its fiscal 2023 budget and officials expect to cut between 50 to 60 staff positions to help close the gap.

Newton’s public schools could cut as many as 74 positions next year amid declining enrollment and a projected $5.2 million budget shortfall, the superintendent warned staff members Tuesday.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has said enrollment in the city’s public schools system is 11,700 students -- down about 1,000 students from the total five years ago.

Fleishman commiserated with staff in his message Tuesday.

“I am fully cognizant of the fact that this information is going to cause significant concern and it is particularly difficult to absorb in the midst of what is already a difficult year,” Fleishman said in the e-mail.

“I am truly sorry to share this news and will do everything possible to address this most daunting challenge in a transparent, thoughtful and compassionate manner,” he said.

The projected cuts in school staff come about a month after Fuller announced an $8.9 million budget increase for the schools next year, bringing the total to $262 million.

But Fuller warned in her State of the City speech last month that tough decisions still lay ahead.

“Even with this record investment combined with decreased enrollment, our Superintendent, School Committee, and staff will need to work diligently to deploy this funding judiciously. This record-breaking funding eases difficult decisions but does not eliminate them,” Fuller said.

The projected cuts, which Fleishman said were presented to the city’s School Committee Monday, are being driven by issues such as increased costs of health insurance and contractual obligations, and a more expensive transportation contract.

The schools also face greater costs of starting and expanding special education programs, as well as services for students with disabilities, he said in the message to staff.

Fleishman said the gap consists of roughly $4 million in operating costs, as well as $1.2 million for special education program development.

Since most of the schools’ budget is related to personnel, he said, “we are forced to look at personnel reductions to balance the budget.”

The city’s school system has a workforce of about 2,500 employees. The Newton Teachers Association, which is the city’s largest union, represents about 2,000 teachers, aids, and other workers.

The proposed budget will be presented to the School Committee during its March 23 meeting, Fleishman said.

The nine-member School Committee, which includes Fuller, is expected to vote on the budget next month. Newton’s 24-member City Council must also sign off on the schools’ budget.

In preparing the budget, Fleishman said officials are doing everything possible to limit the impact on the student and adult experiences in Newton’s public schools.

“We have and will continue to explore all non-personnel options to reduce our costs,” Fleishman said. “Each of you are here because you contribute to the educational and operational aspects of our district and making reductions at all is really, really tough.”

In his message to school staff, Fleishman said the current year’s school budget is very tight this year, as officials worked to keep class sizes “favorable” while maintaining academic and social emotional support for students.

Fleishman said officials considered cutting the current year’s budget, but instead, “we decided to delay and instead manage our budget as tightly as possible given the anticipated needs of our students.”

Now over the course of this year, he said, the schools are facing even greater financial challenges, including continuing costs related to COVID-19 and increasing costs for substitute teachers.

There has also been greater than expected use of health plans by employees and their families, according to Fleishman, as well as a decline in revenue from renting school facilities.

To keep this year’s budget balanced, the schools froze purchasing in the middle of the year, he said. Officials also expect to use the remainder of the district’s share of federal pandemic relief aid.

Newton Public Schools received a total of $3.2 million under the American Rescue Plan Act, while the city received another $63 million. The city has yet to allocate about $38 million from its share of federal aid money.

Fuller said in her February State of the City speech that the schools’ budget increase for fiscal 2023 “demonstrates our deep commitment to learning that defines our community.”

Along with the budget hike, she also announced an extra $2 million for school services, including technology upgrades and social and emotional support services for students.

She also provided $3 million to the Newton Public Schools for stipends to school staff who worked through the pandemic, as well as an additional $3 million for most of Newton’s municipal workers.

Fuller has announced several initiatives to use that federal aid money, including about $4.6 million to balance this year’s city and school budgets.

