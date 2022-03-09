Newton seeks lifeguards this summer

Newton is seeking lifeguards to serve at the city’s Gath Pool or Crystal Lake this summer.
Applicants must be at least 15 years old and possess a valid American Red Cross lifeguard certification, among other requirements, according to a statement.
Lifeguards are needed to staff the city’s swimming areas during days, afternoons, and weekends in June, July, and August, the statement said.
Interested applicants are asked to contact Sean Nickerson, the city’s aquatics director, at snickerson@newtonma.gov to set up an interview over Zoom.
If prospective lifeguards need to complete the Red Cross’s certification process, they can find classes through the West Suburban YMCA’s website at wsymca.org or through the Red Cross’s website at redcross.org.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.