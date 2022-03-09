One dead, two seriously injured in Milton car crash Tuesday night, officials say

One man died and two people, including a juvenile, were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Milton, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said.
Michael McGrath, 56, of Milton, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, said Peggie Krippendorf, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail. Milton police responded to the scene at 562 Blue Hill Ave. at approximately 6:08 p.m. Tuesday night, Krippendorf said.
McGrath was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and had a juvenile passenger, who is recovering after undergoing major surgery last night at an area hospital, officials said.
The other driver, Manuel Afonseca, 40, of Boston, was driving an Infiniti Q50 and is in critical condition at Boston Medical Center, Krippendorf said.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
