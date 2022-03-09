One dead, two seriously injured in Milton car crash Tuesday night, officials say

One man died and two people, including a juvenile, were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Milton, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said.

Michael McGrath, 56, of Milton, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, said Peggie Krippendorf, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail. Milton police responded to the scene at 562 Blue Hill Ave. at approximately 6:08 p.m. Tuesday night, Krippendorf said.

McGrath was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and had a juvenile passenger, who is recovering after undergoing major surgery last night at an area hospital, officials said.