SCJ to hear oral arguments in right-to-die case

The aim is to help dying patients avoid unbearable suffering, said Kliger, who along with the advocacy group Compassion & Choices, sued Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe in 2016 over the constitutional right to die.

Dr. Roger Kligler , a 70-year-old with incurable metastatic prostate cancer, wants doctors to be able to prescribe lethal amounts of drugs to terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live without fear of prosecution.

A Cape Cod doctor’s controversial right-to-die case goes before the Supreme Judicial Court for oral arguments Wednesday morning, a decade after Massachusetts voters narrowly defeated a ballot question that sought to legalize medically assisted death.

Advertisement

Kligler’s lawyers argue that medical aid in dying is not prohibited by any Massachusetts law.

Healey argues that under current Massachusetts involuntary manslaughter law, physician-assisted suicide is prohibited and physicians who prescribe lethal amounts of medication are not immune from prosecution.

The issue is a matter of public policy and is a better fit for the Legislature to decide than the courts, according to Healey’s legal brief.

Kligler’s lawyers argue that the doctor doesn’t ultimately cause the death; the patient decides whether to obtain and then take the life-ending drugs.

In 2012, Massachusetts voters narrowly defeated a “death with dignity” ballot referendum, which would have allowed terminally ill patients to obtain lethal drugs if they had six months or fewer to live. Opponents outspent supporters by a 5-1 margin.

The measure faced fierce opposition from a broad coalition of religious, conservative, and antiabortion activists across the country.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.