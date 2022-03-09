Six female troopers serve as pallbearers at State Trooper Tamar Bucci’s funeral

Six female troopers, all of whom were Bucci’s classmates in the 85th Recruit Training Troop, served as pallbearers — the first all-female pallbearer contingent for a Massachusetts State Police line-of-duty funeral service, officials said.

The service took place at Saint Anthony of Padua Church on Wednesday morning, State Police said.

Family members, officials, and approximately 2,000 members of law enforcement honored the life of State Trooper Tamar Bucci at her funeral in Revere on Wednesday, officials said. Bucci died last week, fatally injured in a crash on I-93 in Stoneham.

Bucci, 34, of Woburn, was killed when a tractor-trailer slammed into her marked cruiser on Interstate 93 in Stoneham around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. She had pulled over to help a motorist in the breakdown lane. Her death came just two years after she’d started her dream job as a state trooper.

Advertisement

Bucci worked as a personal trainer in Somerville from 2017 to 2019, before leaving to work at the Encore casino in Everett, which she left in 2020 to join the State Police.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered flags at state office buildings lowered to half staff on Friday.

“Our sincere and heartfelt thoughts are with Trooper Bucci’s family during this heartbreaking time,” Baker wrote Friday on Twitter. “Trooper Tamar Bucci embodied the best of the Massachusetts State Police, and her loss is devastating to her loved ones, the Commonwealth and her brothers and sisters in blue.”

The hat of trooper Bucci is held by trooper Cynthia Pham, a classmate of trooper Bucci outside the church. At St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Mourners in grief outside the church after Mass. At St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Members of Trooper Bucci 's graduating class give a salute outside the church. At St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Members of the Massachusetts State Police kneel during a funeral for Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement, Steve Annear, and Deanna Pan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.