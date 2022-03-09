A storm will bring rain and wind to New England this weekend

Conditions will turn windy late Saturday evening, Belk said, with 15- to 20-mile-per-hour winds and wind gusts of about 35 to 45 miles per hour. There is the potential for stronger winds if the storm develops more rapidly, Belk added.

For most of the Greater Boston area on Saturday, there will be rain and temperatures reaching the 50s, said Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There will likely be some periods of light snow, mainly across Western Massachusetts on Friday night and Saturday evening, Belk said.

A storm will move across New England this weekend, bringing heavy rain and the potential for light snow in parts of Massachusetts as well as windy conditions, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The strongest winds are likely to take place in the higher terrain of Western Massachusetts and possibly Cape Cod and the Islands, but it will depend on how quickly and where the low pressure system develops, Belk said.

Forecasters will also be monitoring the possibility that the storm intensifies into a bomb cyclone, which occurs when a storm’s pressure drops 24 millibars within a 24-hour period. The potential for the storm to intensify quickly could take it from a typical storm for late winter and early spring to one that creates hurricane-force winds over the North Atlantic, Belk said.

“It will be intensifying across southern New England,” Belk said. “By the time we get to Sunday morning, it may have dropped, depending on which models you look at, somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 millibars, so that would definitely qualify for a bomb cyclone if that does occur.”

But the question is where the storm will be as the pressure begins to drop rapidly, Belk said. Where the storm is in its development on Saturday will determine how it affects Southern New England.

Advertisement

The storm will continue to intensify as it moves out of New England, Belk said, and potentially generate hurricane-force winds by the time it reaches the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

“You’re looking at more Saturday night over the over the Gulf of Saint Lawrence where it really starts cranking up,” Belk said. “This would be more of a matter for Labrador, maybe Newfoundland. They would be looking at a more potent storm than what we would see here in Southern New England.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.